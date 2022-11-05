Hurricane Ian will force unexpected remodels on many an area eatery. But the shoulder season of October is also when restaurants undertake planned renovations anyway.
There’s one of each at different ends of Port Charlotte, and another sweet remodel in Punta Gorda.
BIG BAMBOO REDO
It’s not as if Big Bamboo Asian Fusion really needed an overhaul.
After a decade owning Port Charlotte’s Fortune Garden, Carina Xu and Eric Lin opened their new place in El Jobean two years ago. They transformed its echoing interior into a fresh, grey-green bamboo forest — way different from anything the big red building had housed before.
Its menu realized their dream: fusing Asian traditions from Thailand and Japan with their own Fujian Chinese cuisine, featuring vegetables and seafood, spicy Sichuan-style boiled fish and Hunan sliced beef.
In no time the place gained a reputation as Port Charlotte’s best Chinese restaurant, even though it remained takeout-only through the pandemic.
Carina and Eric soon had bigger plans.
Months before Hurricane Ian would upend the local restaurant world, they ordered classic Chinese room dividers, bamboo hanging lamps, glowing blue backlighting and colorful Chinese wooden tables (still stuck in port, but on their way).
In the weeks surrounding the storm’s landfall, they set to work on another interior transformation.
They also repainted the exterior a neutral beige and rebuilt an outdoor patio that Ian had rearranged for them. A Chinese-themed mural and an outdoor bar are in the future.
The menu, also updated, includes new sushi apps and signature rolls, tuna poke bowl, crispy fish, Korean barbecue and a vegan bill of fare.
Later this season, in January, they expect to open Ikoi, a baby Bamboo focused on sushi, at W. Price and Sumter boulevards in North Port. Materials and labor permitting, of course.
Big Bamboo Asian Fusion ($-$$, O), 941-763-8999 and 8989, 4104 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte, is open 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday.
GRILL AT 1951 DOES IT AGAIN
Another Port Charlotte restaurant remodel emerged from three dumpster loads of debris.
The roof over Grill at 1951 had failed in the storm, drenching ceiling tiles, tables and carpeting.
Server/bartender/comedian/joe-of-all-trades Joe Giuliano, who’s been in the restaurant and entertainment business his whole life, can now add construction work to his résumé.
His first thought when he saw the ruined restaurant was “What are all these employees going to do for work? Our bread and butter is serving guests food and drink.”
Faced with major damage, he and the staff rolled up their sleeves and donned hazmat suits to gut the interior, fix the insulation and replace ceiling tiles, lighting, sound system, stage and carpeting. Even as the roof remained tarped in blue, they continued to receive paychecks.
Owner David Eger, Giuliano and Executive Chef Robert James revamped the menu, too, moving some specials onto the regular menu and giving each dish the artistic 5-star plating that it deserves.
“The remodel was a blessing in disguise,” James said. “It gave us the time to look at the things that really matter.”
Sobered by the loss of dozens of opened bottles of wine, they also introduced a Coravin wine preservation system that lets them stopper opened bottles, yet continue to pour for days, weeks, even years. For the first time, fine wines will be available by the glass.
No stranger to makeovers, the onetime appendage to Days Inn had over the years morphed from Johnny’s to JD’s Bistro & Grille, until Eger renamed it The Grill at 1951 three years ago.
The Grill at 1951 ($$-$$$, O), 941-255-0994, 1951 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, has reopened 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Four-course two-for-one fall dinner specials Monday to Wednesday. Order from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for $60; $75 after 5:30. Full menu also available. Nightly jazz and pop with the likes of Mickey Basil, Tony Boffa, Bill Fredericks and Kitt Moran.
ZOET’S SWEETER NOW
You could call it making lemon bars from lemons.
Their roof was ripped off and the interior soaked with rainwater. But a mere three weeks later, owners Jordy Beumer and Sharon Hooijkaas reopened Punta Gorda’s Zoet Sweet Boutique & Snack Bar, classier than ever.
They’d used their hurricane downtime to do a barn-chic remodel of their sweet side, where ice cream and baked goodies are sold and served.
Now both ice cream parlor and snack bar share the same trendy good looks and the same strong focus on the couple’s Amsterdam roots.
Zoet Sweet Boutique & Snack Bar ($-$$), 941-769-1745, 27670 Bermont Road (Winn-Dixie plaza), Punta Gorda, is open 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.
TURKEY TAKEOUT
On Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 to 11 a.m., the ever-generous team of Eric Andreas (Visani), Carmelo Mangiafico (Carmelo’s Italian Ristorante), Rodney Monroig (Laishley Crabhouse), and Vito Recchia (Bella Napoli) will, for the second year in a row, trot out free turkeys for the first takers at Bella Napoli Pizzeria & Restaurant.
Bella Napoli Pizzeria & Restaurant ($$), 941-764-8000, 1938 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte, is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Send restaurant, bar and food truck news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside dining available = O.
