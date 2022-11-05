Hurricane Ian will force unexpected remodels on many an area eatery. But the shoulder season of October is also when restaurants undertake planned renovations anyway.

There’s one of each at different ends of Port Charlotte, and another sweet remodel in Punta Gorda.


Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.

Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside dining available = O.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments