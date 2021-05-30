Memorial Day, the honoring of those who have died in the nation’s wars, dates to the Civil War, when it was common for women to decorate the graves of fallen soldiers.
In 1868, at the behest of the Grand Army of the Republic, a Union Civil War veterans’ organization, May 30 was designated a nationwide day of remembrance, though southern states continued to honor their dead separately until after World War I.
Over time, Decoration Day became Memorial Day, and its meaning shifted to include fallen soldiers from all wars. In 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which set Memorial Day as the last Monday in May and declared the day a federal holiday.
During World War II, eight men from Charlotte County died, part of the 3,540 Floridians who did not come home from that conflict. As we are now 75 years removed from that conflict, it is important to remember these men and all those who lost their lives in service to the nation.
• Thomas Grady Barry: Enlisted in the Medical Department in 1940 and ultimately assigned to the 10th Infantry Division, who in 1943, was participating in the Allied campaign to liberate Italy. He died July 11, 1943 and is buried in St. Augustine National Cemetery, one of only two such cemeteries in Florida at the time.
• Jesse W. Davis: Served in the 327th Infantry, 101st Airborne Division and was killed in action on Sept. 19, 1944 during Operation Market Garden. He was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart and is buried in Ardennes American Cemetery in Belgium.
• Hurley Dyess: Registered for the draft in 1940 and ultimately assigned to the 10th Infantry Regiment, 5th Division. He was killed in action on Dec. 5, 1944 during the Battle of Metz and is buried in Fort Ogden Cemetery, the only man of the eight buried near Charlotte County.
• Clifford Norman Greenwood: Enlisted in February 1941 at Camp Blanding (Clay County, FL) and ultimately assigned to the 120th Infantry Regiment, 30th Division. He was killed in action on Dec. 30, 1944 during the Battle of the Bulge, awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star, and is buried in Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery in Belgium.
• Grady Allen Masters: Registered for the draft in February 1942 and was ultimately assigned to the 11th Combat Cargo Squadron, 3rd Combat Cargo Group, an aerial transportation unit in the China-Burma-India Theater. He was killed on March 4, 1945 when the C-47 he was on crashed because of bad weather. Masters was originally buried in India but then reinterred in Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola in April 1949.
• Raymond V. Mullins: Enlisted in the Air Corps in 1941 and following the attack on Pearl Harbor, was assigned to the 34th Pursuit Squadron, 24th Pursuit Group. This unit was destroyed during the Battle of the Philippines (December 1941–May 1942) and most survivors, including Mullins, were captured by the Japanese and marched to POW camps on Luzon. How he died is difficult to determine, but his date of death is listed as Dec. 14, 1944, having been awarded the Purple Heart, and is buried in Manila American Cemetery in the Philippines.
• George C. Rose: Registered for the draft in 1940 and ultimately assigned to the 22nd Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division, which landed on Utah Beach on June 6, 1944. He was killed in action on July 29, 1944 during the fight to take the Cotentin Peninsula, having been awarded the Purple Heart, and is buried in Brittany American Cemetery in France.
• Harold Ulrich: Registered for the draft in February 1942 and by 1943 was stationed with the Basic Flying Training Squadron at Malden Army Airfield in Missouri. He was killed on July 21, 1943 in an airplane accident and was initially buried in a family plot at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Chicago but then reinterred in Queen of Heaven Cemetery (also Chicago) with his maternal grandparents.
Dr. Jennifer Zoebelein is the historian for Charlotte County.
