Good day to all and “Hello” February!
Normally, in columns this time of year, I would remind everyone of the Society’s Florida Frontier Days festival. However, this year, due to several reasons, it has been canceled. Look for it to be back next year, the last Friday and Saturday in February.
Did you know one of Punta Gorda’s early postmasters was a well-known Florida politician, minister and civil rights advocate? Robert Meacham was born in 1835; his mother was a slave and his father was a white physician, planter and politician in north Florida’s Gadsden County.
Robert was readily acknowledged by his father, who taught him to read and write and then sent him to school in Quincy. However, parents of white students threatened to boycott the school, so he couldn’t continue. When asked later in life about his status before emancipation, it’s reported he indicated that was a difficult question since his father was also his master, but always told him he was free.
After the Civil War, Meacham became active in the African Methodist Episcopal Church, was ordained in 1866 and served as Tallahassee’s first AME minister. He was soon transferred to Monticello, in nearby Jefferson County, where he built an AME church and “freedmen’s” school.
The Bureau of Refugees, Freedmen and Abandoned Lands (Freedmen’s Bureau) was a federal agency that provided assistance to former slaves and impoverished whites during Reconstruction in the Southern States and District of Columbia.
While in Monticello, Meacham became active in the Republican Party, serving in Florida’s 1868 Constitutional Convention. Following in the footsteps of his father, who had perished during the Civil War, he was elected to the Florida Senate later that year. Leaving the senate in 1879, after the end of Reconstruction, he failed in an attempt at Congress.
Robert Meacham first came to Punta Gorda in early 1888, having been sent to help Dan Smith formally organize the town’s first African American church. Later in the year, he was transferred to Fort Myers for a similar purpose.
He obviously impressed some influential citizens during his short stay since just a couple years later, in January 1890, he was named Punta Gorda’s postmaster by President Benjamin Harrison.
At first, many local citizens were displeased with his appointment to such an important patronage job and boycotted the post office, preferring to place letters with a postal agent aboard the train’s mail car, parked at the depot for several hours each day. At that time, the train depot was located on King Street (U.S. 41 north) near where Dean’s South of the Border is today.
In fact, the Florida Times Union, Jacksonville’s newspaper, in a February edition, reported townsfolk held an “indignation meeting” concerning the appointment and in June stated it was a “studied insult.” However, only the postmaster could sell stamps. That fact and Meacham’s fine stewardship of the office soon reversed negative sentiment.
He left the area in early 1892 and returned to preaching. While in Tampa during February 1896, defending himself against default of bond charges filed against him and three other Punta Gorda postmasters by the Democratic United States attorney, Meacham survived an attempt on his life.
After recovering, he decided to remain in Tampa, opening a shoe store in Ybor City, where he died in February 1902. The local paper stated his death was regretted both in Tampa and Punta Gorda.
Check out History Services’ yearlong project, “Telling Your Stories: History in the Parks.” It began in January 2021 with placement of the first interpretive sign “Charlotte Harbor Spa” at South County Regional Park.
The last was dedicated Dec. 15, 2021 at Centennial Park featuring Florida postcards. All dedicated signs can be viewed at online library resources. Select “Programs and Services,” then “History Services” and “Virtual Programs.” Visit the same site and select “History Exhibits” to find out what history related programs and videos are available.
