Ron Bates will never be good at retirement. It seems he can't sit still.
Bates, you might remember, has served as editorial cartoonist for the Sun newspapers and once put together a book of his best cartoons that we sold.
He is one of two cartoonists we have had since I began working at the Sun 25 years ago. The other was Joe Whitaker.
Whitaker was our first and he (like Bates) became a friend. He liked to come into the office and sit and talk for a while. We talked golf a lot. I even played with him a few times. I can't remember who won, but he probably beat me. Most everyone does.
He passed away a few years ago. I miss him.
I talked with Bates the other day. He's still proud of the first place awards he won for his editorial cartooning from the Florida Society of News Editors, the Florida Press Club and the National Newspaper Association. He even had one of his cartoons published in USA Today. It seems the guy — whose talent is far more extensive than just drawing cartoons — is maybe busier than ever despite what might be called semi-retirement.
He quit his day job a year or more ago and settled in to doing art projects for businesses, schools, nonprofits and individuals. And, despite staying busy with all that, he decided he needed another gig. So he picked up a part-time night job — just to fill in those idle hours.
"I'm working on a 6-and-one-half-foot mermaid for an antique shop in Arcadia right now," Bates said as he answered the phone at his Lake Suzy home. "It's on plywood and I picked up some jewels at Michael's to make a 3-D effect."
When he's not doing his night job, or working on the mermaid, he is refurbishing two fiberglass alligators for the Nav-A-Gator grill.
The guy has not embraced the art of relaxation.
But he's always been in demand since moving to Florida from Michigan, years ago.
His resume includes 12 covers for the Punta Gorda Block Party program; 280 cartoons and illustrations for Harbor Style magazine; set designs for local plays; murals for a number of local businesses and schools and designing the T-shirt for Nik Wallenda's "Skyscraper Live" high wire walk in Chicago. He even developed his own formula for creating one-of-a-kind chairs and benches with fabulous illustrations — one of which can be found in the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago.
His lust for staying busy rubbed off on daughter Casey Nemec, who just completed her masters in history from the University of Massachusetts. She managed that while driving her two sons to athletic games and practices, running her dance studio and doing live TV for the Home Shopping Network.
Bates' 85-year-old father has moved from Michigan to live with his son and daughter-in-law Donnell (another busy person). Bates' said his dad likes to fish and look out his bedroom onto the lake behind their home.
Maybe, just maybe, that will influence Bates to slow down, take a deep breath, relax and catch some bluegill, bass and catfish from that lake.
But, I doubt it.
John Hackworth is the Pulitzer Prize-winning commentary editor for The Daily Sun. He can be reached at John.Hackworth@YourSun.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.