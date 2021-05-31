Some people in my hometown might say Roy Ramey grew up on the wrong side of the tracks.
He actually lived just yards from railroad tracks that curled past a meat-packing plant, just a block from several fine establishments where you could wet your whistle any time of the day.
If that was the wrong side of the tracks, then I wasn’t far off since I lived just blocks to the east. And two other good friends, Mike and Roger, lived next door to Roy.
I’m not sure how or when I met Roy, but it had to be through our mutual friends. And while I wouldn’t try to depict this column as being about a best friend, Roy and I shared some adventures together that cemented a friendship — and likely could have landed us in hot water.
For example (I have been forgiven for this and I think the statute of limitations has run out), one night when we were able to talk his sister into loaning us her T-bird, we needed gas. And we had no cash. The government was building Interstate 64 just a couple blocks away. There were all sorts of motor-driven vehicles left out overnight there. We were desperate because two nice girls were just waiting for us to pick them up. So, Roy borrowed some fuel.
I still regret letting him do that, but at the time I wasn’t thinking clearly. I think I could claim insanity. As a 16-year-old, I was only focused on Janet and the night ahead.
Roy and I remained friends through high school. He became a track star. He was a member of the 4X100 relay team that won the regional championship.
He would need that speed in the months to come. After graduation, he was drafted into the Army. And, of course, it wasn’t long before he was shipped off to Vietnam.
I can’t recall how long he had been fighting in that war, but I do remember Mike calling me and telling me Roy had been shot and killed.
I was sad and mad.
A few weeks later, another friend, Jimmy Walker, was sent home from Vietnam — alive, but blind and bearing plenty of emotional scars that changed him forever.
The sacrifices so many have made for our country are difficult for someone who has never been in battle to fathom. Dodging bullets. Watching out for trip wires on explosives. Running for shelter from bombs. Being in another continent, away from family, eating K-rations and often cold and wet or hot and dehydrated. What our soldiers endure to secure our freedom is something we may never be able to repay.
On this Memorial Day, I call on all of us to just consider for a moment how lucky we are and thankful we should be for their commitment to freedom.
Thanks, Roy. Thanks, Jimmy. Thanks to all of you.
