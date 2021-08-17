Good day to all. Did you know that our harbor was named by Dutch navigator Bernard Romans?
Born in the Netherlands, but trained in England, Romans was commissioned by King George III to chart "East Florida’s" coast after Great Britain obtained Florida from Spain in exchange for Havana, Cuba.
Havana had been captured by the British during the Seven Years' (French and Indian) War. “East Florida” consisted of the Florida peninsula east of the Apalachicola River.
Romans came to British North America in 1757 and entered the King’s service as a commodore in 1761. Appointed principal deputy surveyor for the colonial Southern District in 1768 (Virginia, North and South Carolina, Georgia, East and West Florida), he began surveying the coastal waters of East Florida in 1769.
After a bit of an interruption, seems his boat sank in the Manatee River and he had to walk overland to Saint Augustine, over 200 miles, the task was completed in August 1771. Romans recorded depth soundings, good harbors, sources of fresh water, and drafted coastal charts.
He subsequently published a natural history of Florida in 1775, "A Concise Natural History of East and West Florida," with maps designating our local body of water as “Charlotte Harbour,” named apparently for Princess Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz, King George’s queen.
Over the years, the “u” was dropped.
Interestingly, the map was likely created from a plate engraved by Paul Revere, as most in the book were. Romans also claimed to have first discovered the harbor, but we know Spanish explorers and Cuban fishermen had visited the area much earlier.
In fact, published maps at the time typically identified the body of water as Carlos Bay or Harbor, honoring a leader of native Calusa inhabitants. Previous maps identified the area as Ponce Bay, but that description was shifted to an area south of Charlotte Harbor.
Romans’ exploits in Florida gained him much renown and in January 1774, he became a member of the American Philosophical Society. Soon thereafter, he proposed to William Legge, British Secretary of State for the colonies, an expedition to explore the Mississippi River and Great Lakes, then westward to the Pacific Coast.
Hmm, wonder if he also discussed it with fellow Society member Thomas Jefferson?
Unfortunately, maps of Charlotte Harbor are not available at Charlotte County online library resources. However, they are at the Punta Gorda History Center’s website.
Also, check out History Services’ yearlong project, “Telling Your Stories: History in the Parks,” that began in January with placement of the first interpretive sign “Charlotte Harbor Spa” at South County Regional Park. The sixth is at Randy Spence Park in El Jobean, featuring Tarzan movies filmed in the area.
All dedicated signs can be viewed at online library resources. Select “Programs and Services,” then “History Services” and “Virtual Programs.”
