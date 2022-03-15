Good day to all!
Did you know that one of Punta Gorda’s early entrepreneurs left us not only an elegant house, but one that may be haunted as well? James L. Sandlin was born in north Florida’s Hamilton County during the late 1850s. When he was around 6 years old, his father was killed in the civil war Battle of Murfreesboro (Tennessee).
Sadly, his mother died shortly thereafter, so he and his two sisters went to live with an uncle in Georgia. However, it appears they were treated more like indentured servants than nieces and nephew, with older sister Mary put to work in the kitchen, while James and his little sister Mattie toiled in the fields. Fed up with the menial labor, James ran away at 15, promising to one day send for Mattie.
In 1886, he turned up in the frontier town of Trabue (Punta Gorda) associated with another early entrepreneur, James Morgan. The Morgan family had extensive land holdings south of town along Alligator Creek where they established successful cattle, citrus, and sawmill operations. By then, the Florida Southern Railway had reached nearby Fort Ogden so James sent for the still unmarried Mattie, who agreed to become James Morgan’s bride. Soon thereafter, Sandlin launched his own successful real estate career, participating in numerous transactions throughout DeSoto County, which at the time covered a good portion of Southwest Florida.
By 1888, apparently satisfied he was prosperous enough to start a family, James married 19-year-old Mary Lula Seward. Her brother, Robert Kirby Seward would begin publishing The Punta Gorda Herald in February 1893. Their marriage turned out to be Punta Gorda’s first, as was the birth of their son a year later. Tragically, the unnamed infant died just three days later.
The Sandlins’ family life got better over the next several years with the birth of three sons and two daughters by 1898. James’ business ventures also expanded due to his partnership in 1893 with cattle baron Ziba King. He and King went into the mercantile business purchasing land and constructing a store on King Street (U.S. 41 north), next to the railroad’s luxurious Hotel Punta Gorda. It was so successful they also operated the 75-ton schooner, Serafina C., which made two trips monthly to Mobile, Alabama for merchandise.
In the meantime, Sandlin served on Punta Gorda’s first city council, as mayor in 1889, and in 1895 was one of several local businessmen forming the Punta Gorda Ice and Power Company at the corner of King Street and Virginia Avenue. Townsfolk were happy to have another ice plant to compete with Isaac Trabue’s, which operated only during the fishing season.
These were prosperous times for the Sandlin family and they decided to build a stately home at the corner of Retta Esplanade and Harvey Street. It still stands today with its signature “widow’s walk” and recent additions, overlooking Gilchrist Park and the bay. The Sandlins were also very active in the town’s Baptist congregation donating land for its first church, and with his early partner and brother-in-law James Morgan, land for Indian Springs Cemetery.
However, misfortune continued to “dog” the family with the death of eldest son Felix in 1902, only 11 years old. James too was ill and his health worsened significantly after Felix’s death. It’s believed the family moved out of town back to the family farm on Alligator Creek hoping James’ condition would improve, since during that time the Retta Esplanade home was rented to prominent tug boat operator Albert F. Dewey. It was there, one rainy evening, that Dewey survived an assassination attempt that cost him his left leg. Unfortunately, Sandlin’s health did not improve. He died in September 1903 and is interred next to Felix at Indian Springs Cemetery.
Eventually, his widow Mary returned to the elegant home with their four remaining children. Unbeknownst to her, she was about to endure even greater misfortune.
One day, 14-year-old Mary Leah was on the side porch pressing clothes with a gasoline heated iron. Suddenly flames burst from the iron spreading to young Mary’s clothes. Engulfed in flames, she was horribly burned and died just hours later. Some say, to this day, Mary Leah still visits occasionally.
In 1925, Mary Lula sold the house, living out her years with her children, Bessie, James Henry, and Reid. She died in 1934 and is buried beside her husband and children.
Visit Charlotte County Libraries and History online to view photographs of the Sandlin and Morgan homes, and Bessie Sandlin.
Check out History Services’ yearlong project, “Telling Your Stories: History in the Parks.” It began in January with placement of the first interpretive sign “Charlotte Harbor Spa” at South County Regional Park. The last was dedicated Dec. 15 at Centennial Park featuring Florida postcards.
All dedicated signs can be viewed at online library resources. Select “Programs and Services,” then “History Services” and “Virtual Programs.”
Visit the same site and select “History Exhibits,” or phone 941-629-7278, to find out what history related programs and videos are available, particularly the “Cookie House” tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. through March 25 at Cedar Point Environmental Park, and James Abraham’s lecture series, “Endless Charlotte.”
