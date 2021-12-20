Before my Christmas trip up north (if you can call a place where people live on Dixie Highway and Jefferson Highway, the north) I have to help Santa dole out some gifts.
It’s my annual Christmas list, and I am hoping Santa will come through.
So, here’s what you might find in his bag:
• A big check to help begin construction on the tower at William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park on Edgewater Drive in Charlotte Harbor. I know this would make Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch very happy.
• A nice piece of land for the new Englewood Boys & Girls Club and enough money to build a gymnasium, teaching kitchen and trades skills for kids in that community.
• How about a memorial concert for Wilson Williams, Al Holland and Ted Osburn? These three three guys left us too soon in life but when they were with us, Wilson and Al and Ted’s wife, Verceal Whitaker, knocked out fantastic music.
• We’d like to see a beautiful new shelter opening up for all those needy pups and kittens in Englewood.
• An endless supply of no-fat, sugarless — but still tasty — ice cream for Pastor Garry Clark.
• A new garage and return to work for Boris Kaplan. He may send this one back though.
• A new home for the Huey helicopter sitting at the Military Heritage Museum.
• 50 more years of doctoring for David Klein.
• A doughnut shop in Punta Gorda for Abbe’s.
• Vacation for the man who never stops, Syd Kitson.
• A plan and funds for renovations to Warm Mineral Springs.
• A truce between the Wellen Park malcontents and the city of North Port.
• A Charlotte County history museum in Punta Gorda for all the history lovers there.
• Plans for a renovated Cultural Center that provides plenty of events for our seniors but also includes uses for younger people and the general public.
• A few more “Carolers” for Diane Thompson, the lady from Gloucester, Mass. Yes, Gloucester.
• Funnel cakes and a ride on the Ferris wheel for Kam Mahshie.
• A blue ribbon for Suzanne Roberts.
• Another musical instrument for Realtor Phil Wilson to master.
• Tickets to the Atlanta Braves’ home opener for former staffer Nathan Lane.
• And for me? A reservation for a stay on the top floor the first night Sunseeker Resort is open.
