You’ll probably only turn 50 once. So you should use your column that day to write something that’ll be remembered. Something like The Gettysburg Address or the Rev. Martin Luther King’s “I Have A Dream” speech.
Inspire. Make people think.
Or, you know, tell a story of a recent event that’s so stupid it can only happen once in a life.
My wife and I were sitting and talking near our pool on a recent, chilly, Saturday morning.
It’s Florida so it’s 68 degrees outside. The pool is 62 degrees.
I notice a millipede is along the pool wall, under the lip and just above the waterline.
Maybe it went there to avoid geckos or the cat overnight, but it seemed to be stuck. No, I don’t pretend to know the mindset of the millipede, although some say I share its brain size.
So, thinking about all God’s creatures great and small, I take it upon myself to get it out of what might be a predicament.
I walk over and try to grab it with my fingers before cupping my hand under it.
“Come ‘er, Buddy,” I actually said.
Of course, the millipede decides this seems like an attack, so I see its little face give me a “Hans Gruber” expression as it falls into the pool 2 inches below it.
“Expletive deleted!” I said.
I imagine the millipede used a similar millipede expletive deleted.
My arm shot into the water, my sweatshirt instantly soaked to the shoulder.
Now, I don’t know much about the body mass of a millipede, but it apparently has no body fat because it had zero buoyancy. It was out of reach almost instantly.
“Expletive deleted!” I repeat.
My wife may have been laughing at me.
So I gave up and let it drown.
No, just kidding.
I grabbed our pool net and start looking for the millipede. It’s difficult to see because it curled itself up at the bottom of the 5 feet of cold water.
Now, I’m not someone who saves any living creature. I’m OK with hunting and fishing for food. Flies and mosquitoes that perpetrate disease receive no mercy.
But I was pretty responsible for what has happened to this millipede. And by pretty, a solid 89 percent. I mean, it got itself onto the wall.
I decide I have to get this thing out of our pool or it is going to be speaking at my Judgment Day hearing. And when that happens, I’m going to be like: “Expletive deleted!”
Now, I don’t know much about the body mass or holding-breath abilities of millipedes, but I change into a bathing suit.
I return and my wife is noting how noble of a modern man I am. Or maybe she was just laughing at my idiocy. I was focused on saving this critter.
“It’s dead by now,” she says.
“I’m sure it’s holding its breath.”
I step in and the water bites back very cold. To the second step and I hate this. My wife grabs the pool net and is sloshing the water so the millipede is floating toward me. I get down another step.
“That’s good,” I said. I can almost get to it.
But it’s still at the bottom.
I reach my hand down and am a good arm’s length away from it.
I swear I said the following sentences.
“Wait ... I’ve got feet!”
And I proceed to get the millipede aqua-bounced to the third step. If I can get it to the second step, I can get it. My toes try to grab it, but toes are not fingers.
“You’re crushing it,” she says.
“I don’t think so,” I said, although I had actually just been thinking “I’m crushing it.”
But I flip it up to the second step using approximately the same skill set I used when playing those handheld water games from 1980.
Onto the second step it was, and I reached down, grabbed it and flipped it onto our deck.
“It’s dead.”
“Maybe not.”
“You’re going to have to give it CPR.”
I was touching it a bit.
“Let it warm up.”
Then, its little head moved.
“Alive!”
The millipede stretched itself out after about 2 minutes and started walking away from the pool. I changed into dry shorts and a shirt.
When I came back outside, it was gone. I assume it went home and is telling its friends and family a fantastical story none of them believe.
Or it was immediately eaten by the cat or a gecko.
But I like to think I kinda did my part for humanity and nature. I mean, it wasn’t crafting The Gettysburg Address or the “I Have A Dream” speech — but I’m guessing the millipede has had some strange nightmares in the days since our encounter.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.