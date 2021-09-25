How do you adequately thank someone for pouring out their heart and soul over the course of an entire year? It feels impossible to show your appreciation for such a monumental feat of giving. But let’s not let the impossibility of the task stop us from trying.
Annually, United Way of Charlotte County mobilizes the power of our community to say, “thanks,” to the many partner agencies we work with. These agencies are devoted year-round to serving Charlotte County, and we take one day each year to serve them.
Many United Ways harness volunteer spirit and improve the conditions in which they live by coming together for a day of action. In Charlotte County, we invite people and organizations to take action and help us mobilize the power of our community with our Day of Caring. United Way of Charlotte County organizes this event every fall as the single largest one-day community service effort in our community. With help from local sponsors and businesses, as well as the mobilization of over 100 local volunteers, we rally together to create positive change.
Meet us at 9 a.m. Oct. 21 in the Port Charlotte Town Center parking lot, across from the old Sears Auto Center. We will kick off our annual campaign and celebrate the many nonprofits that keep our community thriving. Take time to meet staff from these agencies and learn more about how they are working diligently year-round to serve Charlotte County.
Then it is our turn to collectively thank these amazing organizations. You can choose to participate in a service project or drop off wish list items for donation.
Day of Caring community service projects can include, but are not limited to: yard work, painting, cleaning and organization. These projects directly benefit a Charlotte County nonprofit agency and indirectly benefit the entire community. You can adopt a project on your own or sign up for a group.
We also offer a supply drive option for those who want to give back in different way. A full listing of requested items is available online, but includes things such as soap, copy paper, cleaning supplies, T-shirts, sweatshirts, baby items, blankets, board games, puzzle books, wrapped candy, craft supplies, home safety items, kitchen items, non-perishable food, postage stamps, twin sheet sets, tea bags and toys. The most requested items are children’s books, diapers, wipes and gift cards.
Whether you prefer to offer your thanks in the form of a service project or a supply donation, please visit www.unitedwayccfl.org/2021kickoffanddaycaring for a listing of options. Sign up for your preferred option and mark your calendar for Oct. 21. Service projects will begin promptly following the 9 a.m. kickoff. Donations may be dropped off anytime between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Our sponsors for the 2021 Day of Caring support our mission to mobilize the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty. We acknowledge them and thank them for their generosity. Please show your support for the following local businesses: Amberg Insurance Agency, Ambitrans Ambulance, Chick-fil-A Port Charlotte, Florida Power & Light, KIA of Port Charlotte, Mosaic Florida Operations, Panther Hollow Dental Lodge, Publix Super Markets, Tampa Bay Rays, TECO Peoples Gas, Waste Management, Inc. and Worksite Employee Leasing.
On Oct. 21, would you join us to live united and take action to mobilize and join our community united to make this a better place? Refreshments and T-shirts will be provided. Sign up to collect much needed items, adopt a project and join us for this special day as we come together to do local good. This Day of Caring, please join us in saying, “thanks,” to those who choose to spend every day caring for our community. Visit www.unitedwayccfl.org/2021kickoffanddaycaring for more information.
For more information about United Way of Charlotte County’s mission: Mobilizing the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty please contact Angie Matthiessen, the executive director of United Way of Charlotte County. She can be reached at director@unitedwayccfl.org or at 941-627-3539.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.