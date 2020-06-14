I didn’t get to meet Annamaria Belevitch in person (social distancing and all that stuff), but the Port Charlotte High grad’s personality bubbled through the phone line.
I called to congratulate her on winning the $1,000 Betty Gissendanner scholarship for her first-place essay about why women in politics matters. I was personal friends with Betty and liked the idea of the Democratic Women’s Club of Charlotte County honoring her memory with a scholarship. So, I was curious about this young lady who beat out a strong field to win it.
She’s the PCHS valedictorian and plans to attend Columbia University in New York City this fall — if they open the school. New York City is about the worst place in the world for the coronavirus, as we all know.
Belevitch is an intelligent young woman. I only had to talk with her a few minutes to figure that out. Of course, the valedictorian designation kinda gave that away. I asked her how she got so smart.
“Well, my involvement in Model United Nations had everything to do with my academics,” she said. “It helped me obviously with public speaking but also with communication with other students and my teachers. And it helped me understand difficult articles and with my writing.”
Her Model UN team’s season was cut short by the pandemic but they finished first and second in the conferences they did attend. She was recognized for first place in three of the four conferences, winning a $3,000 scholarship.
She said she drew on her mother’s roots and experiences to help her in the essay.
“I talked about my mother, who is from the Dominican Republic,” she said. “She grew up poor and so I talked about women advancing in developing countries, having personal autonomy and about women today in the workplace.”
Belevitch said women in the U.S. have made great progress in the last few decades, but there is much more to accomplish.
“We have a long way to go when it comes to progress, specifically in communities of color, and the LGBTQ community and we have to work on the wage gap, which is too great,” she said. “And there are too many sexual assault cases in the courts.”
She is looking forward to getting to Columbia University and starting school, whenever that happens. She chose the school because of the number of degrees it offers, for the diversity in New York and the opportunities in the city and because the campus has such a rich history.
“It’s a school that will challenge me,” she said.
So where will she be in 10 years?
If she has her way, she will be a diplomat to the United Nations (she’s had a lot of practice), a U.S. senator or a human rights lawyer.
I’m betting she accomplishes anything she sets her mind to.
