We’ve lost several local restaurants recently.

The nearly 30-year-old Fortune Garden, tucked into the southernmost corner of Port Charlotte’s Books-A-Million plaza, was easy to overlook. But many regulars swore it had the best Chinese in Charlotte.


Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.

Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside dining available = O.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments