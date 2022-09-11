We’ve lost several local restaurants recently.
The nearly 30-year-old Fortune Garden, tucked into the southernmost corner of Port Charlotte’s Books-A-Million plaza, was easy to overlook. But many regulars swore it had the best Chinese in Charlotte.
Right up to the day when it closed shop, a for-lease sign on its door.
Nacho’s Mexican BBQ was perched nearly invisible on Port Charlotte’s northern fringe. It had the kind of location nobody notices, even with headlights blazing day and night from its fire-engine-red antique pickup truck.
Now this eighth business to sit on that plot has become what it probably should’ve been all along: a used car lot.
On Placida Road, both the year-old Tjs Market Grill and the 74-year-old Leverock’s are closed — the latter, they say, temporarily.
The winter population hasn’t come back, and back-to-school shopping sees families spending more on sneakers than on meals out.
It’s often said that September is the cruelest month for the Florida restaurant business. Toss in a handful of hurricanes, add a pinch of inflation, fold in some red tide and you’ve got a real situation.
LET’S EAT AGAIN!
Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce’s first “Let’s Eat! Englewood” promotion kicked off seven years ago and hasn’t missed a beat since — despite a small pause after Hurricane Irma and even during a global pandemic.
Inspired by other food fetes in the area, such as the highly successful Savor Sarasota, the Chamber expected 10 participating restaurants that first year and drew double that number.
Now the eighth annual Restaurant Week Promotion, planned for Sept. 15-29, boasts 24 eateries, lasts longer than a week, and includes two enthusiastic Savor Sarasota participants (Farlow’s and Landy’s) that aren’t even in Sarasota County.
“Our goal is to increase business for local restaurants during the slower time of year, and to continue to promote Englewood, Florida, as a culinary destination,” said Chamber Executive Director Doug Izzo.
“Englewood is one of the few places that remained open during COVID. That put us on the map. Record tourism and business for two years...As we start to return to normal seasons, we will still enjoy an uptick in business and tourism, as people who have never heard of Englewood found out about us during the pandemic and will be back.”
Laurie Farlow, co-owner of Farlow’s on the Water, added, “I like the Chamber’s way to further involve other businesses this year, by letting them pay $250 to have their name on a menu item — like Realtor ‘Mary Smedley’s Sensational Shrimp Salad’ on our lunch menu.”
Those marketing dollars help promote Let’s Eat and encourage friendly competition.
It’s a win-win all around.
The foodie with a few bucks to spend can eat thriftily at a different place every lunch and dinner for two straight weeks.
Englewood eateries get a preseason promotional boost (for some, a 30% increase in sales) and a chance to stretch their culinary creativity, testing the waters with new menu items.
The Chamber’s “culinary adventure without breaking the bank” features $32 three-course prix fixe dinners and $17 two-course prix fixe luncheons from participants Artur’s Restaurant, Cape Haze Convenience Store, Cape Haze Tavern, Cool Pickle in Paradise, End Zone Sports Grille, Ephesus Mediterranean Grill, Farlow’s on the Water, Isabella’s Bistro, Ken & Barb’s Grove City Kitchen, Landy’s Restaurant, La Stanza Ristorante, Lighthouse Grill, Lock ‘N Key, Magnolias on the Bay, Mango Bistro, Nicola’s Italian Kitchen, Noy’s Bistro & Lounge, Obee’s Sub Shop, Ricaltini’s Bar & Grill, Sandbar Tiki & Grille, Steamers Oyster Bar, Texas Best Barbecue and The Waverly Restaurant. In addition to these restaurants, Arctic Alligator Creamery & Bakery will have sweet Let’s Eat deals.
“This is a great opportunity for patrons to possibly enjoy a new special menu item at one of their favorite restaurants or try out a new restaurant,” Izzo said.
Be sure to check the interactive map and Let’s Eat special menus at www.LetsEatEnglewood.com.
Of course, if you’re not that keen on getting a great deal, you can always order off the regular menus.
NINO’S BINGO 4CARE
Nino’s Bakery & Restaurant in Punta Gorda is getting better known every day as an entertainment venue, but it’s also known for giving back to those who do good in the community.
Lately, Nino’s has held events benefiting the Center for Abuse & Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.), a local nonprofit that helps victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and other violent crimes. C.A.R.E. offers a 24/7 crisis hotline, free emergency shelter for victims and their children, counseling, help relocating family pets, hospital advocacy, legal advocacy and much more.
They accomplish all this only through donations and volunteer help.
Through recurring events in support of C.A.R.E., Nino’s seeks to educate the community about the organization’s services, as well as raise funds that go directly to C.A.R.E.
In July, Nino’s teamed up with C.A.R.E. for a fundraising night of wine tasting, gourmet dining and music which raised $3,400 in donations.
On Sept. 24, Nino’s is at it again, hosting a gourmet dinner and BINGO Night for C.A.R.E. on Sept. 24.
Seating for the September event is sold out, but a wait list is set up to fill any cancellations, and event sponsorships are still available. Donors of $100 or more will be recognized throughout the event.
For further information, go to https://ninosbakery.us/bingo-night-for-care/.
Nino’s ($$, O), 941-833-8912, 3078 Cooper Street, Punta Gorda, is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday to Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Reservations are required for Sept. 24’s sold-out event.
