United Way of Charlotte County has been raising and distributing funds to benefit the Charlotte County community since 1966. Our organization has grown and changed over the years, but one thing has remained constant, UWCC’s ability to mobilize to help the most at risk members of our community and strengthen the capacity of local nonprofits to meet the needs of its most vulnerable citizens. This year’s campaign is especially critical as the community continues to address the challenges created by the pandemic.
I invite you to join our annual Campaign Kickoff on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 9 a.m. near the Sears Auto Center in the Port Charlotte Town Center parking lot. We are campaigning for your time, talent and treasures. We are campaigning for your support.
The annual fundraising campaign encourages individuals and organizations in Charlotte County to donate and support our mission to mobilize the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty. This year’s campaign theme is “Mobilizers United.” Campaign Cabinet members will be hosting the Campaign Kickoff via Facebook Live. Give us a Like at www.facebook.com/UWCCFL to get connected. The kickoff will launch with an in-person event and online activities and will include volunteer opportunities afterwards.
The 2020-21 campaign will run through the end of March 2021 and seeks to raise more than $817,000. In addition to monies raised directly, UWCC also manages city and county dollars, as well as Season of Sharing funds, which when combined will total over $1.8 million managed and invested in our local community this year. With 5 months left in our campaign, we still need to raise $498, 951.
It is our fiduciary responsibility to all our donors to make sure that their dollars are having the largest impact possible in the community. A dollar given to UWCC multiplies several times over because we’re putting it where we see the most impact in changing lives here in Charlotte County.
The Campaign Kickoff coincides with our annual Day of Caring which begins immediately following the kickoff events. This year our focus is to Stock Our Shelves through donations of requested items (a full agency wish list is available at www.unitedwayccfl.org/dayofcaring). Projects are also available that vary in time, activity and skills required, but all benefitting a local nonprofit.
Charlotte County is your community. We all desire to see our neighbors succeed, local businesses thrive, and our community rise above every storm of life that comes our way. One person, one donor, one volunteer can make a difference in the lives of many of our friends and neighbors. United we can make an even greater impact. We invite you to join us Thursday as we mobilize to break the cycle of poverty in Charlotte County.
For more information, please call the United Way of Charlotte County at 941-627-3539. Those wishing to donate to the campaign can do so online at www.unitedwayccfl.org/donate. Mission: Mobilizing the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty.
Angie Matthiessen is the Executive Director of United Way of Charlotte County. She can be reached at director@unitedwayccfl.org.
