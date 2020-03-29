When Gov. Ron DeSantis closed the state’s bars and banned restaurant dining over a week ago, it left thousands in the area unable to pay their rent or buy groceries. Restaurantgoers are doing their best to help eateries survive, through takeout, delivery, hefty tips and gift cards, but what can be done to help Florida’s 1.1 million unemployed restaurant and food-service workers? Sen. Rick Scott gave F.M. Don’s in Punta Gorda a tweet-out for creating an Employee Fund giving 10% of gift card proceeds to employees in need of financial assistance.
Owner Doug Amaral and Executive Chef Steve Iadevaia flung open their Punta Gorda kitchen doors to give bags full of produce to 100 laid-off River City Grill and Italia employees. But, wait, there are more.
LAID-OFF BARTENDERS FEED PEERS
You’re out of work. For the unforeseeable future. What do you do?
If you’re bighearted Port Charlotte bartenders Dave “Fungus” Cabott and Michael “Lunchbox” Capner, you help others who are in the same boat.
Three weeks ago, Cabott was tickled pink to be pouring beers again, just like the old days when that was his job at Charlotte Sports Park. This time he was working a sold-out Sox-Braves game at CoolToday Park, side by side with bartender buds “Box” Capner and Miranda Burpee from Treasure Lanes’ Broad Street Bar.
Two days later, spring training was canceled and Cabott posted, “Looking for a job if anyone knows of anything interesting.”
That job turned out to be one of his own design, and very interesting indeed.
The day after the governor’s dine-in shutdown, Cabott launched a Facebook group called Displaced Servers and Bartenders of Charlotte County, providing resources and information on businesses hiring around town.
Soon he’d do more.
The same day, Cabott got his “Helping Friends” GoFundMe rolling. Like the organizer himself, its goal was modest: $300 to help bartenders and servers in Charlotte County.
“At this time,” its description read, “all money will go toward purchasing food to be given away. Our goal may change as the need arises, but we are starting with the basics.”
It didn’t take long for donations to nearly quadruple the goal and for the promised food to become reality.
“Box” Capner said, “When he told me, ‘Hey, we should provide food for all the out-of-work service industry people,’ I said, ‘Great idea, man!’”
They’ve known each other for 15 years and still give back to the community every chance they get.
Capner started helping his old friend by donating his home, centrally located in Port Charlotte’s hospital district, for the feeding effort. He nicknamed it “The Penalty Box,” a tip of the cap to himself and their mutual love of baseball.
More than just food, they also serve camaraderie.
“In the service industry, hanging out and having fun is practically part of your job,” said Capner.
Cabott’s sister, Denise Dull, also thrives on helping. Now working for the Gulf Coast Partnership, a facilitator for nonprofits benefiting homeless and extremely low-income households, and part of COAD (Community Organizations Active in Disaster), she chaired the local Barstool Open fundraiser for 10 years.
“Dave has a lot of friends in the service industry, from selling at the ballpark and bartending at Broad Street to frequenting their establishments,” she said. “They’re a really close-knit group. But they don’t make a lot of money and often live paycheck to paycheck.
“He loves to cook and figured if people are being fed, that’s one less thing they have to worry about. Maybe that way they can pay a bill or buy some diapers.
“Through his GoFundMe page, even people from other states, kids we knew in elementary school outside Philadelphia, are supporting him in feeding our service industry workers.”
The whole community stepped up to contribute food and GoFundMe donations. One friend gave 10 racks of ribs, and they picked up more food at Cheney Brothers. Bryon Holley donated produce from Hooters Port Charlotte.
Two days after restaurant dining rooms closed, Cabott and Capner started feeding people and their families, and continued the following Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
Their old friend Matt Harris, former Cody’s Original Roadhouse bar manager, also displaced, said, “Please take advantage of this kindness that has been put in front of you. It’s not every day that you meet people who care this much. So, come Sundays and Wednesdays, I hope everyone stops by for some food and love.”
“They’re struggling to get the word out, to let people know that it’s available. What makes this hard is that people are afraid to go out,” said Dull.
Cabott added, “Don’t be shy about letting us help!”
Cabott’s GoFundMe is at www.gofundme.com/f/595erq-helping-friends. Check the Displaced Servers and Bartenders of Charlotte County Facebook page for menus and times of future feeds at Lunchbox’s place: 21480 Holdern Avenue, Port Charlotte.
MORE HELP FOR SERVERS AND BARTENDERS
Laid-off employees may also consult:
Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation, an online encyclopedia of information on relief funds and how to apply for loans and grants. Formed by nationwide restaurant professionals, it benefits everyone. Visit restaurantworkerscf.org.
Bartender Emergency Assistance Program is offering grants at usbgfoundation.org.
Golden Rule Charity is offering grants to service industry workers who’ve been employed, part or full time, for at least six months. Go to goldenrulecharity.org.
Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE) offers grants to cover rent, groceries, utilities and children’s medical care. Apply at coregives.typeform.com. Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
