Pastor Matthew Neumann had a beard before beards were a fad.
At least it seems that way. He certainly had a beard in the late 1990s when he took over leadership of Pilgrim United Church of Christ on Rampart Boulevard in Port Charlotte.
But being a little ahead of the curve is not new for the recently retired minister.
He was on the cusp of innovation when he began a contemporary service to pair with a traditional service at the church. And his and the congregation’s dedication to opening a before and afterschool daycare proved not only popular but successful.
For the record, I attended Pilgrim for a couple of years and got to know Pastor Neumann. His passion was not only for his congregation — wanting to see it grow and serve the Lord — but for the entire community.
“I think our outreach ministry in the community is one thing (I am most proud of),” he told me recently on a phone interview. “We were heavily involved with the (Virginia B.) Andes Clinic where our congregation volunteered and donated. Also Habitat for Humanity and the Homeless Coalition. We had people serving there regularly. We had the food pantry at church that was open twice a month. We did a good job keeping it stocked. And, we started a program for young, single moms.”
Neumann, who just retired after more than 22 years at Pilgrim, has always felt churches should give back to the community — and the world for that matter.
“We have been very involved in Africa,” he said. “The Hibbards, a retired Air Force surgeon and nurse, went there as full-time missionaries and we were able with their help to build a clinic in Cameroon. They were there a decade before recently returning home and turning it over to local folks there.”
Before they returned, however, they were instrumental in starting a physician’s assistant program that the government there picked up on to train its people to provide medical care.
The accomplishments seemed to just roll off Neumann’s tongue as he looked back on 22 years — seemingly realizing what all had been accomplished under his leadership.
A native of the Flint, Michigan area, Neumann was raised in the church and said he felt a calling since he was a young teen. His first church was in Madeira Beach, Florida (near St. Petersburg). He talked of his luck to be housed next door to his future wife, Laurie. It was about two years after they met that they were wed. Their daughter, Blake, was born at his next church position in Pennsylvania where the couple lived until the job at Pilgrim lured them here.
His immediate plans are to help Laurie prepare for Blake’s wedding. And, their home will be for sale while they look for another community in Florida to be their final stop.
He’ll always have a tender spot in his heart for his flock at Pilgrim, however.
“This is just a wonderful congregation of people who love the Lord and work to serve not only Him but others in their community.”
Pulitzer Prize winner John Hackworth is commentary editor of the Sun newspapers. You may contact him at jhackworth@sun-herald.com.
