Barbara and Russell were close. They grew up in Westfield, New Jersey, where he taught her to sail and appreciate bird watching.
That Christmas was kinda special because Russell was shipping out in a few weeks for Korea. There was a war going on there and he wanted to be part of it.
They probably had some egg nog, opened presents, maybe even sang some carols.
"He had gone to college for a while but he joined the Army and had his first tour of duty in Japan," Barbara, who moved to Punta Gorda in 1987, recalled. "He came back to the states and went to Ranger school. They wanted him to teach, but he wanted to go to a war zone."
It wasn't long after he got to Korea that Russell saw action.
It was March, 1953, when he led a charge up a hill being held by North Koreans. There was, according to a letter Barbara received from an Army friend of Russell's, heavy resistance. Russell was killed in the fighting.
He's buried at Arlington National Cemetery, along with Barbara's father Everett Sieder, who she said was instrumental in the planning of the Normandy invasion.
In most cases, that might be the end of this story. But Barbara has a reminder of her brother that she never expected and she said it will make this Christmas a little special.
She received a letter not long ago from a lawyer in San Diego asking if she was related to Russell Sieder.
"I was suspicious at first," she said. "So I looked him up and saw his photo on the cover of a law magazine."
He told Barbara his father had a hobby of collecting items from flea markets, estate sales and so on, with people's names on them. Then, he would work to return the item to the owner.
The San Diego lawyer had a hand-made box — about 12 inches by 12 inches — with Lt. Russell A. Sieder's name and serial number written in white on the side. Just a couple of weeks or so ago, the box came in the mail to Barbara's Punta Gorda home. It was wrapped in bubble wrap and, she said, it was heavy.
Barbara found a special place for the box, on her fireplace hearth.
"I have to wonder where it's been all these years and if he made it or bought it when he stopped in San Francisco on his way to Korea," she said.
How the box made its journey from Korea back to the United States and to Barbara is, as she said, quite a mystery. But she's pleased it did.
"When I look at it on my fireplace, there are fond memories," she said.
I'm sure there are.
