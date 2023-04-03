In 16 years of collecting shoes for kids in Charlotte County, Christy Smith rarely, if ever, witnessed an actual presentation of shoes to a child.
But she found out how much they were appreciated on a visit once to East Elementary School to drop off shoes.
“A kid walked me from my car to the door of the school and asked me if I was the ‘shoe lady,’” she said last week. “He said ‘I’ve been waiting for you. Do you have a size 9 men’s shoe?’
“I will never forget that. It was worth thousands to hear that.”
Smith likely could have heard that over and over again since she came up with the idea to give shoes to needy kids in local schools.
In 36 years teaching, Smith said she saw the need.
“I saw kids come to school with tape around their shoes to hold the soles on,” she said. “My Mom and Dad worked with me and the people in the Charlotte County school system were great. We just started looking for shoes and getting donations and it took off.”
Two years after she began her project she joined the Sunrise Kiwanis and they embraced the shoe drive with all the support she needed.
In 16 years, more than 100,000 children have been fitted and presented with brand new shoes through the Shoes for Kids program Smith started.
And the program will continue, according to the Kiwanis, even though Smith has decided it’s time for her to focus on other things in her life.
“I’ve had a difficult time the last three years health-wise,” she said. “This project takes up a good 20 hours a week and it’s just time for a reset for me.”
Joe Maggiore, a member of the Sunrise Kiwanis, said the group has met with Smith and has a committee prepared to take over the project. He did say, however, that he would love for someone to step up and take ownership of the shoe donations.
The organization has been established but pulling it off takes work. There has to be a process to get the names of kids and their shoe size, keeping track of donations, buying the shoes and then delivering them to each school.
Meanwhile, the club will continue to solicit donations and shoes as it has for so many years under Smith’s leadership.
Smith had everything in order. There was one person at each school in the county responsible for targeting kids who needed shoes, getting their shoe size and then distributing the shoes when they arrived.
“It’s been a great project,” Smith said. “I have had so much help from the schools and Kiwanis and that made it all possible.”
