Running a horse farm is hard work.
I learned that when I was younger and raised and showed horses on a 50-acre farm, just across the Ohio River from my birthplace of Huntington, West Virginia.
Exercising the horses, cleaning stalls and tossing around bales of hay was hard enough. But keeping up the fences and keeping pastures from overgrowing — which I did a terrible job of — was the real work.
But once every six weeks or so, all my chores seemed minor compared to the work my blacksmith took on.
In all kinds of weather (thank goodness we had a big barn) and working with horses of all temperaments, he would hold up that foot and trim, file and then nail on shoes. I know he hated a horse that leaned on him. An 1,100-pound horse can be a load when it insists on putting its weight on you.
Some horses were easy. Some were ornery. It was, and is, a very tough job.
That’s why I really admire someone like Olivia Francis.
Olivia, only 23, lives in Arcadia, and she shoes horses.
It wasn’t a profession she grew up wanting to do. It just kinda happened.
“When I was growing up, my sister and I both had horses,” she told me on the phone last week. “One day our farrier asked us what we planned on doing when we got out of school. We didn’t know.”
Olivia said their blacksmith (farrier if you prefer) offered to teach them the skill.
“My sister tried it first,” Olivia said. “But after a while she told me ‘I can’t handle this.’”
So, Olivia gave it a try. “And I just stuck with it,” she said.
She rode with her blacksmith for 3½ years until he retired. At first she just watched. Then she tried it, first on her own horses.
“He was always there, watching and guiding me,” she said.
“At first it was very difficult,” Olivia said. “It’s not easy and it took me a while to get in a groove. My blacksmith taught me to work smarter, not harder.”
She’s dedicated to the craft now.
“It is challenging on my body,” she said. “I know I won’t last as long as the average guy. Maybe 10 more years or so.”
At the rate she’s working — and the prices a good farrier charges — she may be able to retire then. She said she has done as many as 17 horses in one day. The average is around 10.
“I go through a rasp each week,” Olivia said.
“I love the work. I like being outside and around people. But there are some horses I have to have a vet sedate to work on.
“I like to work on special cases like horses that have foundered.”
Olivia said she limits her horseshoeing to five days a week, taking weekends off to spend more time with her young daughter — and to work with the two mustangs she owns.
Her sister went on to work as a CNA. Olivia is not sure who ended up with the best profession, but she’s pretty content with her life as it is.
If you need your horse’s feet done, and know no one else, you can call Olivia at 863-303-1928. She’ll go to North Port, Englewood and all over Charlotte and DeSoto counties.
Tell her John sent you.
