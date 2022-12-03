pygmy date palm

Graceful, feather-like fronds grace the pygmy date palm

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY RALPH MITCHELL

Relatively tiny as compared to other palms, the pygmy date palm is perhaps one of the most popular palms in Florida – highly wind resistant, too.

Its slow growth, feather-like fronds and petite height make the pygmy date palm a great specimen for any landscape. Is there a pygmy date palm in your future?


Ralph E. Mitchell is the director/horticulture agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@ charlottecountyfl.gov.

