As we send our children back to school amid what feels like never-ending COVID-19 uncertainty, I can’t help but picture a scene of Princess Elsa from the movie "Frozen II." On a sleepless night, Elsa sings “Into the Unknown,” trying to sort out her feelings about the path before her.
When she states, “I’ve had my adventure, I don’t need something new,” I picture students, worn-out from the past year and a half of ups and downs, wishing for a sense of normalcy. Our kids, our families, our teachers, all have a lot on their minds.
Not only is back-to-school time overwhelming with registration, supply lists, and getting back into a healthy bedtime schedule, now we are throwing in whether students should mask or not mask and learn virtually or in the classroom. Our community more than ever is faced with increased rates of drug and alcohol use, child abuse in the homes, and financial struggles for our families. Families have many stressors, especially parents who have been out of work or lost their jobs due to the pandemic.
And now our children have begun a new school year. The pandemic has created unknowns for students, families and school staff. There is fear surrounding COVID-19 and the ever-changing policies and procedures. According to our Charlotte County hard-working school social workers, the students' and parents' anxieties about returning to school seems to be more prevalent this school year. We need to be more aware of possible losses the students and staff have experienced due to COVID-19.
Looking ahead, it is imperative that each of us does our part to be patient, flexible and understanding. The needs of the family can change daily, and what worked in the past may not apply to them anymore or be available to them.
Families need to know that despite how they may feel, they are not alone. School social workers are a great source of support and guidance. Social workers have the kindness and empathy to jump right in to be there for students and families, and offer emotional support as a starting point.
In addition, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is reminding us all to watch for children as they head back to school. Distracted mindsets are surely at an all-time high. Stop for school buses, be careful in school zones, be mindful of the speed limit, and keep an eye out for pedestrians, as the safety of our students is a priority.
A social worker friend of mine suggested that we come together as a community to offer up plenty of kindness, grace, empathy and flexibility this year. As much as possible, establish routines which ground children with a place to land when the normal doesn’t seem normal. Healthy meal planning is a great way to ensure that your family enjoys food that fuels their bodies well for learning.
Charlotte County families that are headed into the unknown this school year, know that you are not alone. We are all trying to cope, grieve, and survive in the midst of this great unknown. And if all we can do today is breathe, then just breathe.
For more information about United Way of Charlotte County’s mission: Mobilizing the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty please contact Angie Matthiessen, the executive director of United Way of Charlotte County. She can be reached at director@unitedwayccfl.org or at 941-627-3539.
