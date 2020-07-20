If you recall, last week I took you on a journey of the history of Historic City Hall in Punta Gorda. This week I’ll address what the major deficiencies are of the building are and the costs estimated to rehabilitate and preserve the buildings aging infrastructure and increase the accessibility and capacity of the facility to enhance the quality of life for city residents and visitors.
A Historic City Hall Needs Analysis Survey was prepared and presented to City Council on May 6 of this year by Dr. Tyler F. Patak of Parker, Mudgett, Smith Architects, Inc. The consultant was charged with reviewing existing building conditions, determining the needs and concerns and recommending actions and a path forward. The major concerns that were identified were the integrity of the building envelope because of moisture and thermal infiltration and building deterioration. Inadequate mechanical and plumbing systems that impact indoor environmental quality and could possibly have indirect effects on occupant health. They also found a lack of accessibility and missing Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance items.
Patak recommended repairing the exterior walls of the historic building including repointing mortar joints, repair of historic trim and door systems and adding interior vapor barriers. The roof needs replaced as well as the entire mechanical systems, all plumbing fixtures, and select electrical components. An elevator needs to be added and all ADA issues need addressed. Enhanced security measures and a reconfigurations of the Clerk’s Office area was also recommended.
The consultant also provided considerations for City Council regarding a rehabilitation of the 1978 addition that would result in capacity reduction for both chambers and the restrooms and identified structural limitations with the second floor City Clerk records storage. The other option would be to replace the 1978 addition with new construction that is purposefully designed with ADA compliance and modern storage systems in place that would retain the capacity of restrooms and the Council Chambers. It will also allow for enhanced audio and video capabilities to be integrated into the new addition.
The total project cost is estimated at $4,120,000. The City of Punta Gorda Sales Tax committee voted unanimously to be a part of the 2021-2027 project list and the City Council recommends funding of $2,953,000 with Tier I funding and $655,000 of Tier II funding. The remaining funds needed will come from a future City Council budget.
This November a continuation of the 1% sales tax will be on the ballot. This is not a new tax, but a continuation of the investment currently being made. The Punta Gorda City Council with careful consideration of the input of the Sales Tax committee has brought forth the Historic City Hall as a project this sales tax cycle to benefit residents and visitors to the City of Punta Gorda and preserve this historical asset. A complete list of the City of Punta Gorda sales tax projects can be found at bit.ly/38ZRYR0.
Howard Kunik is the Punta Gorda city manager.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.