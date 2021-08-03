Good day to all. Did you know that of the 20-plus post offices established in today’s Charlotte County during the 1870s to 1920s, more than half were south of the Peace River? Averaging one new post office every two years or so may seem unusual today, but considering modes of travel back then it’s understandable. Half of those south of the river were located in Trabue (Punta Gorda) or a bit north near the railroad track and today’s U.S. 17. One was somewhat unique. Four of those 20-plus locations remain today.
The town of Trabue was awarded its post office in August 1886, but the name was changed to Punta Gorda in January 1888, about a month after citizens voted to incorporate the town and change its name. However, the distinction of the first post office south of the river goes to Cleveland, since the railroad passed that settlement on its way to Trabue. Cleveland, named after the recently elected president, was platted in 1884. Its post office opened in early March 1886, 14 years after Charlotte Harbor’s was established.
One of the shortest-lived locations was on Punta Gorda’s east side where Cuban cigar makers began settling in early 1890. Villa Franca operated for only a few months from October 1890 to May 1891, when operations were moved to the Punta Gorda office.
Shell Creek, a small settlement about one mile east of the river just north of its namesake, got a post office in June 1888. Operations were discontinued in February 1895 and moved to Cleveland. Glen, the location of a turpentine still and a stop on the Florida Southern Railway (FSR), also just north of Shell Creek, was granted its post office in May 1901. It closed in April 1902 when operations were also consolidated with Cleveland’s. Reopened in May 1903, Glen’s post office lasted somewhat longer this time until July 1916.
The most interesting location was the “Long Dock,” a pier extending 4,200 feet into the harbor from near today’s Isles Yacht Club. Constructed by the FSR, it allowed passenger and freight transfer to the Morgan Steamship Line running from New Orleans to Havana. A general store accommodated passengers and the proprietor was awarded a special post office served by Punta Gorda in April 1893. It ceased operating after about a year, reopened in early 1895, then closed for good in February 1898 when Henry Plant pulled up the track from Punta Gorda to the Long Dock after a dispute with town founder, Isaac Trabue.
Two post offices south of the river were in the general area of today’s County Road 74 and State Road 31 intersection. Although perhaps surprising now, around 1905 that area was opened to homesteading and quickly became populated.
Bermont, near today’s C.R. 74 (Bermont Road) and S.R. 31 intersection, received its post office in May 1908. It closed in November 1928. A well-known postmaster and “circuit rider” preacher was The Rev. George W. Gatewood. Some of his descendants still reside in Punta Gorda.
Sparkman, the furthest east, was located a couple miles northeast of Bermont between today’s Farabee Road and C.R. 74. Its post office opened in October 1914, lasting until October 1942, when operations moved to Cleveland.
Hickman was a settlement on the north shore of Shell Creek about nine miles upstream from the Peace River, likely just a bit east of today’s Washington Loop Road. Its post office opened in June 1901, but was relocated to the Baird Ranch about two miles south in February 1912 and renamed Bairdville. Operations were discontinued in March 1914 and also moved to Cleveland.
Heading south down the railroad track and today’s U.S. 41, Acline, with a turpentine still, sawmill camp, and store, was the first whistle stop on the way to Fort Myers. The Atlantic Coast Line Railroad, successor to the FSR, extended its line south in 1904. Acline’s post office opened in May 1910, operating until February 1927. Acline Road still runs between Taylor and Burnt Store roads.
Continuing south, Lester, the next whistle stop, was located near Tucker’s Grade, now an Interstate 75 exit. Its post office operated barely a year from October 1912 to November 1913 when services were moved to Acline. Although not the same post offices of course, the four general locations remaining from those early years are Punta Gorda, Murdock, El Jobean and Placida.
Photographs of local post offices can be viewed by visiting Charlotte County online library resources. Select “Library Catalog,” click on “Physical Items,” then “Archive Search.” Enter the subject of your search on the search line. Visit the same site and select “History Exhibits” to find out what history related programs and videos are available. Photos are also available on the Punta Gorda History Center’s website.
Also, check out History Services’ yearlong project, “Telling Your Stories: History in the Parks,” that began in January with placement of the first interpretive sign “Charlotte Harbor Spa” at South County Regional Park. The second, featuring portions of a General Development Corporation brochure promoting Port Charlotte is at Port Charlotte Beach. The third is at Englewood Beach, featuring the Chadwick Beach pavilion. The fourth is at Tringali Park, featuring Buchan’s Landing in Englewood. The fifth is at Carmalita Softball Park’s playground, featuring the Punta Gorda Baseball Field, circa 1933, then on West Virginia Avenue between Gill and McGregor streets, where the First Baptist Church campus is located today. The next will be dedicated July 28 at Randy Spence Park in El Jobean, featuring Tarzan movies filmed in the area. All dedicated signs can be viewed at online library resources. Select “Programs and Services,” then “History Services” and “Virtual Programs.”
“Did You Know” appears, typically, every other Wednesday, courtesy of this newspaper and the Charlotte County Historical Center Society. The Society’s mission is to help promote and preserve Charlotte County’s rich history. A family membership is only $35 and provides complimentary access to more than 300 museums and technical centers nationwide. We are also always looking for volunteers and interested individuals to serve as board members. If you believe our area’s history is as important as we do, please visit Charlotte County Historical Center Society on-line, or call 941-613-3228 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.