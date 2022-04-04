Spring used to be a wonderful time of the year when I lived in West Virginia and South Carolina. Not so much in Florida.
Let me tell you why.
First of all, it means all my snowbird friends will be leaving. Now I will appreciate less crowded roads and shorter lines at restaurants, but I will miss their efforts to volunteer and make our community stronger. I will also miss all the festivals, fairs and concerts that go on in January, February and March that they support. And I will miss being able to borrow tools from my snowbird neighbor Jerry.
Another thing about spring in Florida (and anywhere actually) is it means it’s time to start mowing the lawn again. And, it means it’s about to get hotter and my electric bill will go up.
While I was trying to think of some good things about spring (besides Easter of course), I began to ponder some questions. So, if you’re pardon me for asking:
• Did you know Madison Davis, a senior at Port Charlotte High, is going to Princeton?
• Are you aware the annual Giving Challenge, when donations are pledged for local nonprofits, is scheduled April 26? The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will host several nonprofits that day, giving people a chance to go by, visit with the groups and tour the museum at the same time.
• Have you heard Florida is not the only place with a lot of jobs to fill? The Labor Department said that there were 11.3 million available jobs in the nation last month. That’s just a few less than the record 11.4 million job openings in December.
• Charlotte County Airport Authority board member James Herston has been accused of filing false election documents and not living in the district he was elected to represent. I’m waiting for all the facts in this case, but I am wondering who filed a complaint or alerted the state attorney’s office of this alleged crime? It certainly is not the first time there have been alleged shenanigans in the Airport Authority race. Remember when someone decided to run, but he didn’t even live in Charlotte County?
• Did you know, according to a study, the average Floridian is OK with gaining 12 pounds if that’s the price you have to pay to continue drinking alcohol? It’s easy to do since beer has as many calories as a large slice of pizza.
• Speaking of beer, did you hear about the fella in Polk County who was arrested — for the sixth time — for DUI? According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Kevin Patrick of Lakeland on driving under the influence and other charges following a single-vehicle crash last week. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Patrick has been given “chance after chance to change,” but now “needs to stay locked up.”
• Anyone know how the Boys and Girls Club of Charlotte County is doing on fundraising for its planned Englewood location? Do they have a site yet?
• Did you know the people in Key West planted a time capsule 50 years ago that was to be opened this year, but no one can find it? That’s right, they made the mistake, apparently, of burying it on private property in what was then the town square. But shops have been erected and no one has any idea where it was buried. One fella guessed it’s under a Tervis Tumbler shop.
• Finally, I should know this, but I don’t. What is being built in Murdock next to McDonald’s in the BAM/Big Lots shopping plaza? Is it just more shops? An oil change station? Maybe I should just ask a reporter.
