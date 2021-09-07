The St. Vincent de Paul, St Max Food Pantry and Resale Shop have been serving those in need in our communities since 2008.
We provide emergency assistance to our neighbors in the form of food as well as financial assistance for those who have overdue utility bills. Our primary mission is to serve our neighbors in need while maintaining their dignity and making no distinctions for social or ethical backgrounds, religious affiliations, or political opinions.
During this pandemic, we have worked hard to create a safe environment for both our clients and our staff. Patrons do not need to leave their cars to request food. After answering a few questions to determine the size of their family and preferences, food is placed in their car by one of our volunteers. Clients in need of financial assistance are escorted into the building after a temperature check and are required to wear a mask. There, they are interviewed about the details of their needs. We are also authorized to collect information and submit applications to United Way’s Season of Sharing for additional assistance.
The SVDP Resale Shop, located in the adjacent plaza, sells new and gently used furniture, household items and clothes to the community at large. The profits from these sales help to offset expenses and fund the food purchases and financial assistance offered by the food pantry.
We are an all-volunteer staff. All personnel in both the pantry and the resale shop, including those in administrative positions are non-paid volunteers.
The pandemic has put a dent in our number of volunteers. Many snowbird volunteers did not come to Florida this year and many of our senior volunteers are staying away from public spaces. Our volunteers usually commit to work for four hours. The resale shop needs volunteers in the retail store as well as helpers for pickups and deliveries. The pantry needs volunteers to assist clients in the parking lot, assist with data entry or answering phones in the office and packing food in the pantry.
The pantry, located at 17783 Toledo Blade Blvd., is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The resale shop is located at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., and is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
People who would like to assist in ways other than volunteering may make financial donations to St. Vincent de Paul St. Max. and send them to P.O. Box 381238, Murdock, FL, 33938. New or gently used household items may be donated to the SVDP Resale Shop at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd, Port Charlotte, Fl. For furniture pick up, please call the Resale Store at 941-764-8807.
