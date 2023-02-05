Angie Matthiessen

Surrounded by bright yellow sunflowers and the faint sound of buzzing bees, attendees at the 7th Annual Women United Luncheon received a life lesson from Eva Worden, keynote speaker and owner of Worden Farms.

Our family has been cherishing vegetables from there for 15 years. A favorite photo of mine is of my daughter at the age of two, dressed in blue, running in front of a field of sunflowers, holding a fistful of colorful balloons.


For more information about United Way of Charlotte County’s mission: Mobilizing the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty, please contact Angie Matthiessen, executive director. She can be reached at director@unitedwayccfl.org.

