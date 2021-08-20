On or about the summer of 2011, I purchased an orange flame plant a.k.a. Justicia chrysostephana.
I first saw this tender perennial shrub at a plant sale and I had to have one. This native to tropical America has medium-green leaves with bright orange clusters of tubular flowers. The flower is so beautifully orange, that it is the epitome of that color. I have propagated this plant over the years and it has not failed to impress me.
While I did not buy an orange flame plant at the original plant sale I spotted it at, I researched it enough to know that I wanted one. By chance, I found one for sale at a local box store garden center and bought it. Since then, I have seen it at many garden centers sometimes hiding in plain sight when not in flower. My understanding is that orange flame is another one of those “pass-along” plants that gets passed from friend to friend and neighbor to neighbor over the years. The orange flame plant is easy to propagate from cuttings, and it even sometimes roots by itself when a branch lays on the ground long enough.
The orange flame plant is relatively hardy in our area, grows up to 6-feet tall, and does fine in full sun to part-shade. This colorful tropical plant needs a certain amount of sun in order to bloom well – the more sun, the more blooms. The leaves of the orange flame plant are about 3-inches long and make a nice backdrop for the intensely orange cluster of tubular flowers. Some of the clusters are small, but many are 3-inches across and radiate out into an orange exploding dome.
During the cooler part of the year this shrub is essentially flowerless, but evergreen. As soon as March comes along, new growth initiates and flower buds begin to develop.
If all goes well, the orange flame will bloom on and off from early spring through late summer. It can get a bit leggy, so you can prune it back in March to neaten it up. Light pruning will stimulate new growth and the potential for more flowers. If this plant does freeze back, not to worry, new growth will emerge even if it was frozen back to the ground.
The color and pizzazz of the orange flame plant will make everyone take a second glance.
