If you just woke up from a six-month Rip Van Winkle nap, today’s restaurant scene should be enough to send you right back to bed.
Sung to the tune of John Lennon’s “Nobody Told Me”:
Some servers dress for surgery; others look the same. Some folks won’t leave the house; others hit the bars. Dining rooms are roomy, but duct tape marks the floors. Owners greet with open arms ... wrapped around the air.
Nobody told us there’d be days like these.
WHO’S AFRAID OF DINING OUT?
Since eateries reopened for in-house dining May 4, consumers have done a 180.
A 1,300-vote poll of one local restaurant review group, taken shortly after indoor dining restarted, showed two-thirds of respondents unwilling to venture out for a meal.
A month later, a 1,100-vote survey of the same group showed exactly the opposite. Two-thirds of consumers were now comfortable enough to try restaurant dining again.
Co-owner Sandy Catalano at Englewood’s Isabella’s Bistro said, “Customers really started coming back in June. But some are still petrified, asking us, ‘Do you still do curbside?’ We’ll never stop doing takeout now.”
It’s all part of the new restaurant model, which proves daunting on both sides of the table.
Tensions flare often. One Venice restaurateur expressed relief that he’s now doing only takeout and delivery, after customers in his dining room’s waiting area nearly came to blows over social distancing.
Restaurants restricted to takeout for 45 days are desperate to make up for lost revenue. They’ll do whatever it takes — masks, gloves, scrupulous sanitizing, offering specials and discounts — to draw customers in again. But they might raise prices a little.
Diners are torn. To help their favorites survive, many have sworn off using discounts, gift cards or deals. They pay full price and tip handsomely. But some also insist on masks and strict adherence to guidelines.
In response, The Pier at Fishermen’s Village and both Pioneers Pizzas recently had their staffs mask up.
THE PRICE OF A PANDEMIC
Disposable paper menus are easy to update with price hikes but also cost more to print — along with nearly everything else you might not have thought of.
No local restaurant has dared tack on a diners’-last-straw COVID surcharge, but you almost couldn’t blame them.
Dale Wentzel, co-owner of Englewood’s not-yet-open Zeke’s Uptown Bar & Grill, recently envisioned a costlier dystopian future.
“Everything will be more expensive,” he said. “And our prices, unfortunately, will need to reflect the higher costs.
“Nearly all food costs, especially meats, have gone up significantly.
“The price of disinfectants has gone up.
“The cost of keeping things sanitized will quadruple at the very least. Possibly additional staff, whose only job is to sanitize between guests.
“Single-use menus designed and purchased.
“Single-use packaged condiments.
“Face masks, gloves.
“UVC lights (to sanitize items and areas where solvents aren’t effective).
“Plexiglass barriers purchased and installed.
“Laser thermometers.”
SUMMER SPECIALS AID EATERIES
Simply taking advantage of a summer deal stirs controversy. If you do, some argue, you’re stealing from the owner’s pocket. If the owner doesn’t offer one, he fears losing business.
Virtuous diners who’d rather keep paying full price to help restaurants should NOT read the following list.
But readers who are themselves struggling on limited budgets can take comfort knowing that the area’s summer deals are back, beginning with the return of Savor Sarasota’s discounted menus June 1-14.
88 Keys in Punta Gorda’s Wyvern Hotel will have Prime Rib Night Thursdays, Seafood Trio (1 ½-pound live Maine lobster, grilled shrimp and crab cakes for $28), and BOGOs of all dinner menu items of the same or lesser value.
Watch Port Charlotte’s All-Star Sports Grill on Facebook for announcements about 75-cent-wing and BOGO 12-inch pizza days.
Artur’s Phil’s 41 in Punta Gorda has dine-in dinner deals Tuesday to Thursday. Buy one entree from the regular menu and get one free from the summer deal list. Or buy two regular menu entrees for buy-one-get-one-half-off.
Café Venice’s Lunch Bunch special — Buy 5 lunches Get One free — is back through Oct. 31. You also get a free bottle of wine with two dine-in dinner entrees.
Donato’s in Port Charlotte has its 10-under-$10 lunch menu and two-for-$25 Summer Menu, Sunday to Thursday until Oct. 1.
Farlow’s on the Water in Englewood will extend its Savor Sarasota $16 lunch and $32 dinner menus through the end of June.
Venice’s Fins at Sharky’s will extend its Savor $16 lunch and $32 dinner menus through the summer, along with several other promotions at Sharky’s, Fins, and Snook Haven.
F.M. Don’s in Punta Gorda will continue Monday Mussels & Martinis, Two-Entrée Tuesdays for $40, Filet & Cabernet for $30, and other summer dine-in specials.
Port Charlotte’s Grill at 1951 has summer hours Friday and Saturday 3:30 to 9:30 p.m. with a 20% discount from 5 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., and a 30% discount from 3:30 to 5 p.m. and for later diners from 8:15 on.
Luigi’s Family Restaurant & Pizzeria of Port Charlotte offers daily $10 entrees with soup or salad; half-price pizza, dine in or carry out, Mondays; BOGO pizzas for pickup or delivery every Tuesday; and 25% off regular, not specialty, pizzas the rest of the week.
Nino’s Bakery & Restaurant in Punta Gorda has, since the beginning of the crisis, promoted buy one pizza, get a second cheese pizza of the same size at half price, and will continue until year’s end.
Peter’s Family Restaurant in Port Charlotte is offering all you can eat of its famous broasted chicken Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. On Wednesdays, one pasta dinner is free with the purchase of another.
Prime Time Steak & Spirits in Englewood will announce a summer specials menu soon on Facebook.
Ruby Tuesday in Port Charlotte Town Center mall offers daily BOGO entrees.
Village Fish Market in Punta Gorda is offering the same summer specials as usual, with additional offers announced on social media.
It was during the recession years 2007-2008 that River City Grill (and, later, Italia) customers first piped up, “We’d like The Gift, please!”
Owner Doug Amaral devised the famous summertime BOGO offer (one item off a special menu plus any other item) to reward locals for their ongoing business and staff who were still working.
But Amaral recently reported that, this year, The Gift is “highly unlikely, having lost our biggest sales month (March), followed by zero sales for two months. Although we’re planning other specials through the summer months, sadly it’s just not feasible to give away 50% of entree sales at this time.”
