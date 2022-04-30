From Punta Gorda to North Port and points in between, we’ve got strip malls. Do we ever.
But unless you hunt or get some tips like you’re about to, you’ll miss some outstanding cuisine hidden behind those humble storefronts.
Apologies in advance to those who didn’t get mentioned. It’s not you. It’s the myriad choices among us. If you’re standalone or placed in a full-on plaza — in other words, if you aren’t tucked away in a strip mall — you have less to overcome and don’t need this spotlight so much.
BROTHERS’ FISH HOUSE
After just a year under chef/owner/fish expert Max Padrón, this 50-seat eatery in Port Charlotte has solid cred as the town’s best seafood restaurant.
It’s where people go for the best-quality, fresh fried, blackened and pan-sautéed fish, with unusual specials like hogfish snapper, yellowtail and red strawberry grouper.
Brother’s Fish House ($$), 941-627-1006, 3821 Tamiami Trail, Unit A, Port Charlotte, is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
CUBAN TASTE RESTAURANT
It was 15 years ago that Havana native Armando Diaz opened Port Charlotte’s Cuban Taste with Teresa Alonso, also from Cuba.
The 25-seat eatery was long Charlotte’s only authentic Cuban eatery, serving breakfast, lunch and special dinners from picadillo to chicken stew with rice and beans, not to mention one of the best Cuban sandwiches in town.
Cuban Taste Restaurant ($-$$), 941-883-2233, 3880 Tamiami Trail, Suite E, Port Charlotte, is open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, to 6 p.m. Saturday.
DUBZ BBQ
Two years ago, George Dubbaneh opened North Port’s best and only barbecue — the 40-seat, fast-casual Dubz.
There, George and his sister Tia — the next generation of an iconic Port Charlotte restaurant family — serve a full slate of oak-smoked chicken, brisket, pulled pork, ribs, sausage and more.
Dubz BBQ ($-$$), 941-200-2636, 4391 Aidan Lane (near Linksters), North Port, is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
EL RINCON DEL MOFONGO
In 2015, gourmet chef Juan Castillo, who ran two Dominican restaurants in Connecticut and later cheffed at Isles Yacht Club and the Wyvern, opened M&F International Restaurant, now renamed El Rincón del Mofongo, in Port Charlotte’s Bell Plaza.
He doesn’t limit himself to Dominican cuisine or mofongo, serving a diverse array of buffet-style Latin dishes, plus Cubans, mini mofongo, Dominican empanadas, beef stew and roast pork to die for.
El Rincón del Mofongo ($$), 941-883-4069, 2395 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday to Thursday, to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
HIDALGO’S CRAZY TACOS
Aside from the four-wheeled Cesar’s Tacos and Danny’s Food Truck, the most authentic source of Mexican food in Port Charlotte is Hidalgo’s, serving not only tacos, but also burritos, quesadillas, tortas and, on Sundays, menudo, conzome, barbacoa and quesabirrias.
Hidalgo’s Crazy Tacos ($-$$), 941-883-4371, 3769 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, is open 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, to 3 p.m. Sunday.
PHO CHARLOTTE
If not for Pho Charlotte’s flashing “OPEN” sign, you wouldn’t know the 45-seat Vietnamese eatery is in the strip mall in front of Emerald City.
Inside you’ll find the most authentic local Vietnamese noodle soup, or pho (“fuh,” not “faux”), along with meat and vegetable combo plates.
Pho Charlotte ($-$$), 941-979-9689, 1225 Tamiami Trail, Unit A4, Port Charlotte, is open 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to Friday.
QUE-RICO COLOMBIAN FLAVORS
Soon after Ruby Tenorio and son Ivan opened Que-Rico Colombian Flavors in North Port’s Biscayne Plaza in 2015, the place shot to the top of the town’s TripAdvisor ratings.
And now that Ruby has doubled the size of her Rotonda West sister store, we have yet another strip mall superstar there.
Que-Rico Colombian Flavors ($-$$, O), 941-888-5647, 13648 Tamiami Trail, North Port, is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
Que-Rico Colombian Flavors ($-$$, O), 941-214-8101, 41 Chailett Road, Rotonda West, is open noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Full-bar happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday.
SABOR A MI TIERRA
Sabor a Mi Tierra (“Taste of My Country”) opened around the same time in a Port Charlotte space.
A first-time restaurateur from Puerto Rico, Shirley Rodriguez made the Puerto Rican national dish, mofongo, her specialty. The menu carries seven different kinds of the fried, mashed plantain, stuffed and topped with different meats, as well as empanadas and more.
Sabor a Mi Tierra ($$), 941-889-7258, 3762 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
SANTA LUCIA PIZZERIA & RESTAURANT
Sal Simonetti is a Neapolitan pro who’s cooked in Italian restaurants for years and isn’t real impressed with frozen lasagna or meatballs. He insists on scratch-making everything — New York-style pizza, lasagna, chicken piccata, pepperoni pinwheels and garlic knots — at Punta Gorda’s latest close-held secret.
Santa Lucia Pizzeria & Restaurant ($$, O), 941-621-8027, 5240 Duncan Road (behind Sandman Books), Punta Gorda, is open 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
SWEET’S DINER
Run by Scott Sweet and wife Teresa for the last 14 years, Sweet’s Diner is famous for the “Pile Up” breakfast, which once won a bumper sticker for those who managed to finish one.
After years in Chicago corporate food service, Scott said that his goal in Florida was to have “a small, hometown mom-and-pop place, a neighborhood restaurant where everyone knows you. Good quantities for a fair price.”
Done!
Sweet’s Diner ($-$$), 941-624-3700, 2320 Tamiami Trail, #9, Port Charlotte, is open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.
TASTE OF EUROPE BISTRO
Its near-secretive 36-seat location next to Kallis German Butcher Shop hasn’t kept Sandra and Michael Luck’s Taste of Europe Bistro from seeing seven birthdays.
Everything on the menu, including lunch salads and sandwiches, eight different hand-pounded schnitzels (pork or chicken), sauerbraten, goulash, wursts, rouladen and sauerbraten, is Chef Sandra’s German home cooking.
Taste of Europe Bistro ($$), 941-391-5469, 2414 Tamiami Trail, is open noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.
ZARATE’S FAMILY RESTAURANT
The now-three-year-old, hugely popular Zarate’s Family Restaurant in Englewood is Jesus Zarates’ first independent venture after Port Charlotte’s Peter’s Family Restaurant. It proves that he’s a master of the multi-page variety show that is a diner menu.
Zarate’s ($-$$), 941-208-2855, 3502 N. Access Road, Englewood, is open 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside dining available = O.
