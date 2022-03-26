Many newcomers to Charlotte County are from the north and can be disappointed to find that their favorite plants just will not grow here.
The good news is that many northern plants have southern counterparts that will do well here and even offer a new look with an exotic twist.
One such plant is the walking iris — in bloom right now in a neighborhood near you.
Walking iris are called that due to the fact that they expand their population by developing plantlets at the tips of flower stalks that then bend to the ground and take root. Each additional plant then produces more, and so on.
Found originally in Tropical America, consider this species of iris a clumping herbaceous perennial hardy in our area. Preferring partial shade to full shade conditions, this plant likes soil moisture and as such is not very drought tolerant.
The upright, overlapping fan of light green leaves are very ornamental and can be eighteen to twenty-four inches tall.
The unusual flowers are either blue, white or yellow with mahogany patches depending on the species. Each flower only lasts for a day, but more will follow.
Blooms can occur periodically in the spring, summer and fall. The flowers are orchid-like — sometimes called “poor-man’s orchid” — and are arranged with three outer and three inner petals.
Walking iris flowers sport an assortment of colorful speckles and tiger-like stripes that make a pattern appealing to both the eye and to pollinators.
Walking iris are going to look best in mass plantings where their foliage can cover the ground and provide extra interest with seasonal flowers. The walking iris habit of “walking” will help fill in areas over time and can provide additional planting materials for friends and neighbors.
This perennial plant is a Florida-Friendly Landscaping approved plant that will be a great addition to the shadier parts of your landscape.
