Aloe plants

Large spikes of tubular flowers are attractive to hummingbirds.

Aloe plants are very popular due to their adaptability to a variety of conditions. Besides the ever familiar aloe vera plant, there is another species known as the soap aloe or aloe maculata.

Very ornamental and a great beginner plant for succulent growers, soap aloe will not fail to meet and exceed your expectations. Having problems growing succulents? The soap aloe plant may help turn your gardening thumb, green.


Ralph E. Mitchell is the director/horticulture agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@charlottecountyfl.gov.

