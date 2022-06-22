Summer’s the time to cut back hours, hand out BOGOs, make happy hour last all day and in general take it easy in visitors’ absence. Right?
Not for four local eateries that see summer as a time to grow, change and start anew.
BY GEORGE!
For 16 years, George Dubbaneh, next generation of an iconic Port Charlotte restaurant family, perfected the smokemaster’s craft.
In early 2020 he’d expected to open what could become North Port’s first award-winning barbecue — the 28-seat, fast-casual Dubz BBQ.
COVID-19 had other plans.
The launch ended up taking nearly a year, finally rolling out during that touchless, masked-up time when restaurants first reopened.
By last week, Dubz had survived to celebrate two years serving oak-smoked chicken, brisket, pulled pork, ribs, sausage and more.
Though the Sun News Media’s Best of North Port awards don’t yet have a Best Barbecue category, Dubz walked took home prizes for Best Burger and Best Chicken at the recent ceremony anyway.
And its owner has even bigger news.
Dubbaneh recently acquired the next-door unit and will grow to 128 seats, expanding the kitchen to serve the same food plus some new items.
The ever-straight-faced Dubbaneh said, “I might not sound excited, but I really am.”
Dubz BBQ ($-$$), 941-200-2636, 4391 Aidan Lane (near Linksters), North Port, is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
BLU GROTTO’S NEW CHEF
New to town less than three years ago, Lisa and Don Deslauriers quickly established themselves on the local restaurant scene, debuting Port Charlotte’s BLU Grotto Italian Ristorante and Englewood’s Cool Pickle in Paradise within months of each other.
It’s never easy to open a brand-new restaurant, let alone two of them.
They opened during the worsening chef shortage of late 2020 and have since gone through five head chefs.
But they believe they’ve found a keeper in Buffalo native Chef Walter Staples.
Chef Walter developed spinach artichoke dip during his previous Harbor Social gig. His meatball sliders have already been promoted from special to regular menu status. And Pollo Freshetta (a happy menu misprint of “bruschetta”) freshens sautéed chicken breast with spinach and grape-tomato mix.
An Emerson Culinary School alum, he owes his passion for cooking to his mom, namesake grandfather Walter and grandmother Bessie. Until retiring at 81, Bessie Staples had run three eateries: a diner, a truck stop café, and a tiny ice cream parlor called Gran Gran’s.
“Once she let me work the grill, the rest was history,” Walter said. “I love everything about cooking.”
Indicating the BLU Grotto’s family portrait wall, he added, “I believe in family businesses like this one. As long as we keep putting out good food, we’ll be fine.”
BLU Grotto ($$-$$$, O), 941-249-9205, 992 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, is open 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.
HARBOR SOCIAL’S NEW FACE
When it first rose two stories above a vacant Marion Avenue lot, people weren’t sure what to make of Harbor Social.
So big that it’s hard to miss, it became the elephant in the living room. And people claimed not to know it was there.
But Port Charlotte High grad April Patterson has brought years of hospitality experience home to Punta Gorda, to turn Harbor Social around.
“My biggest plan is to bring it back to life and let people know we’re here,” she said.
Formerly manager at TT’s Tiki Bar, Patterson moved on to open the new Westin in Sarasota, then went on the road as food and beverage director at $5 million properties everywhere from the Hilton Clearwater Beach to the Marriotts in Hilton Head and Savannah.
“But the pandemic in the hotel industry burned me out over the last couple years,” she admitted. “I wanted to get off the road and back to my family.”
Her biggest challenges, she says, were making Harbor Social’s hours, service and food consistent, and getting the word out about its sociable indoor-outdoor concept.
She recently started Sunday lunch and a Bloody Mary Bar like TT’s. She’s pushing the brand more with the “Let’s Get Social” slogan, and she’s booking solid Florida talent, like Southbound and The Joey Gilmore Band, several nights a week.
The menu now includes more standard fare — sandwiches from three different burgers to Reuben and Cuban; entrées including fish and chips, scallops, New York strip, and salmon; three classic salads; and mouthwatering desserts.
“And not-too-crafty cocktails. We had a group come in and order one of everything. Something for everyone,” said Patterson. “I did my research, went up and down the street, and asked what they were charging.
“We’re ready for season to come back and everybody to see what we’re all about.”
Harbor Social ($-$$, O), 941-246-2703, 212 W. Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda, is open 3 to 10 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, with Bloody Mary bar to 1 p.m.
‘I’M NOT LARRY’
Donna’s Naked Foods and Lynne Miller’s Gram Cracker Café were always well known in Grove City for homemade meals-to-go and catering.
The new kid in their spot is Nick Miklos, formerly a mobile barbecue caterer in Connecticut, who recently opened Larry’s Lunch Box with help from wife Carrie Pfister and son Sunny.
They’ll probably set you straight, nicely, the minute you walk in the door.
“I’m not Larry,” Miklos will point out.
“Larry is our family name for people we don’t know,” Pfister will add, smiling.
Once you start going there, you won’t be a Larry for long.
Larry’s Lunch Box has daily specials, hot and ready to eat, as well as dozens of $10 frozen prepared meals: popular chicken pot pies, meat loaf with mashed or mac and cheese, lasagna, shepherd’s pie, pulled pork, brisket and more.
All this affordable comfort flows from a tiny kitchen with a four-burner stove like grandma had.
And it all tastes just that good.
Larry’s Lunch Box ($), 941-475-BAKE (2253), 2550 Placida Road, Englewood, is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Soon they expect to open Sunny Cash’s Cones, serving Yoder’s ice cream in the same plaza.
