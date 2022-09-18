Ongoing cleanup at the Bean Depot has shown Leo “Suicide” Simon’s trailers the light of day for the first time in decades. It also unearthed Simon’s old Chevy pickup still parked next to his travel trailer. Almost completely deaf and blind, he’d continued to drive it while his wife, Donna, rode shotgun, hollering directions.
The Bean Depot now shows off a spruced-up façade and Charlotte County Historical Marker.
SUN PHOTO BY SUE WADE
The original El Jobe-An Grand Hotel has been cleared of pepper trees and, as a national historic site, is ready for reconstruction.
PHOTO PROVIDED
The Bean Depot Museum displays a scale model of the El Jobe-An Grand Hotel as it was in its heyday.
SUN PHOTO BY SUE WADE
The Bean Depot’s front porch is made for Old Florida rocking and relaxing.
SUN PHOTO BY SUE WADE
The Bean Depot’s screen-porch bar and dining room are plastered with decades of dollar bills and graffiti.
PHOTO PROVIDED
SUN PHOTO BY SUE WADE
Don Berini’s mission for the Bean Depot: Keep it the same, but better, before passing it on to a new owner.
Summer’s local slowdown makes it just the right time to shut down and remodel a place.
Punta Gorda’s Wyvern Hotel, which closed for six days in August, now sports non-skid quarry-tile flooring, a refurbished kitchen and, on its East Retta corner, an art deco building sign that tops it off like a Jay Gatsby boater.
Phase 2 and 3 renovations to all Wyvern rooms and the pool area start in September.
It took Bradenton’s nearly 80-year-old Linger Lodge Restaurant and RV Park three years of summers to expand, clean up and recently reopen, busier than ever.
Historic Old Florida joints like that pose a particular challenge.
As Bean Depot Café & Museum proprietor Don Berini put it, “Keeping it the same, but better.”
SALE OF THE CENTURY
The Bean Depot — a 21-year-old bar/luncheonette, home-grown museum, official Historic Place and musicians’ stomping grounds, in the shade of a banyan tree at the base of the El Jobean Bridge — recently reemerged from what’s become a traditional summer spruce-up.
All the more notable because the Bean property turned 100 this year and is looking better than it has in decades.
If you have $1.4 million you can even buy it and the 4 acres it sits on.
In fact, it’s been listed for 15 years, for upwards of $1 million.
Two years ago, it reopened under the ownership of late proprietor Tim Berini’s son, Don; Don’s mom, Ruth Anderson; and C.K. Meyer.
“My focus was on the operational side of things,” Don said. “But C.K. and my mom, their job was to relist it for sale.” Which they’ve done.
In his first season there, Don said, the café did 50% more business in one month than in all of 2017. More musicians than ever are signing up for day and evening stage times.
The Bean now has 20 employees and is humming along with new procedures and systems — like a phone and a POS — which it never had before.
There’s no place quite like old Joel Bean’s former train depot, general store, post office and jail cell.
It practically oozes history. And its owners have always honored even the most derelict of relics “because it’s history.”
The museum holds the original 1926-era postmaster’s office, historic El Jobean artifacts, and all the paraphernalia of daredevil owner Leopold “Suicide” Simon’s carny career fire-diving and blowing himself up.
Preserved in the dining-room rafters is a metal stake used for horseshoe pitching, dented sideways by years of hits, and on the walls are decades of untouched graffiti.
Because it’s all history.
If it weren’t for Tim Berini’s reverence for the past, the site would never have been preserved on the National Register of Historic Places.
With archaeologists’ zeal, Don and crewmembers spent the last two years clearing pepper trees that had overwhelmed Simon’s two carnival trailers and the sprawling El Jobe-An Grand Hotel, whose 24 rooms once housed traveling circus folk, including the Flying Wallendas.
Along with the Charlotte County Historical Marker proclaiming the site’s status, signs for the bluegrass area, expanded customer parking and musician parking (“All others will be towed and crushed”) brighten the property.
The post office museum, once overflowing with dusty yellowed ephemera, is freshly organized and neatened, and features a new scale model of the Grand Hotel.
How does Don feel about selling the old place?
“It’s like putting a child up for adoption,” he said. “Once you make that decision, you have to let somebody else take it on.”
Bean Depot Café & Museum($-$$, O), 941-235-0928, 4370 Garden Road, El Jobean, is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside dining available = O.
