How did brunch get started, anyway?
Turn-of-the-century English writer Guy Beringer not only gets credit for coining that mashup of a word. He also gave us the excuse we still use for it.
In his 1895 essay “Brunch: A Plea," published in “Hunter's Weekly,” Beringer made the first modest proposal for a new meal called “brunch” as a weekend hangover cure.
Thousands of other Brits already suspected this, of course, and ground their teeth in chagrin that they hadn’t been the first to devise such a good excuse to keep the weekend going.
“Instead of England’s early Sunday dinner, a post church ordeal of heavy meats and savory pies,” Beringer suggested, “why not a new meal, served around noon, that starts with tea or coffee, marmalade and other breakfast fixtures before moving along to the heavier fare? By eliminating the need to get up early on Sunday, brunch would make life brighter for Saturday-night carousers.”
Brunch was next seized upon and promoted by early-1900s New York City newspapermen like the Sun’s Frank Ward O’Malley, who’s also credited with the aphorism “Life is just one damn thing after another.”
Brunch, at least, was there to brighten his life once a week.
Then the concept really caught on in 1930s Chicago.
As Evan Jones, author of “American Food: The Gastronomic Story,” explained it, brunch became the nation’s new Sunday morning go-to because “We like to sleep in Sundays, read the newspapers and loll in bed. After the World War II generation went away from church altogether, Sunday became a day to enjoy doing nothing and brunch just grew like topsy.”
The following hours and price ranges are for Sunday brunch, but independent eateries with week-long hours for a magnificent breakfast are also included.
Linner is a story for another day.
ENGLEWOOD
Blue Pineapple Bistro ($$, O), 941-460-6537, 470 W. Dearborn Street, 8:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday to Sunday. Come on in, despite construction, for a loaded Bloody Mary that’s a meal in itself.
Cape Haze Tavern ($$, O), 941-830-8946, 3745 Cape Haze Drive, Rotonda Heights, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, with gourmet surprises from new Executive Chef John Ellis.
Magnolias on the Bay ($$, O), 941-460-8219, 2395 N. Beach Road, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday, serving French toast of the week, frittata of the day, salads, sandwiches, flatbread, pizza and baked goods.
Mango Bistro ($$, O), 941-681-3500, 301 W. Dearborn Street, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day EXCEPT Sunday. Who says you can’t have a lovely French-Californian brunch of crepes, soups, salads, smoothies, and fresh-baked goods some other day of the week?
NORTH PORT
Alvaro’s Family Restaurant ($-$$), 941-426-3619, 14512 Tamiami Trail, 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Sunday is their famous all-you-can-eat $8.95 breakfast buffet—the only one around, unless you count Golden Corral.
Austin’s Olde World Restaurant ($-$$, O), 941-426-1155, 14415 Tamiami Trail, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, including Sunday. Olde World favorites plus the new $4.76 veterans’ special of two eggs, bacon or sausage, breakfast potatoes and toast, served until Nov. 11, Veterans Day.
PORT CHARLOTTE
All-Star Sports Grill ($, O), 941-743-4140, 2360 Tamiami Trail, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday to Sunday. Where you can still get a hearty homemade breakfast within a one-dollar-sign price range.
Olympia Restaurant ($-$$, O), 941-255-3440, 3245 Tamiami Trail, 7 a.m. to noon Monday to Friday, to 12:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A family favorite for nearly two decades.
Prime Serious Steak ($$, O), 941-627-8325, 19655 Cochran Boulevard, Sunday Burger Brunch with Build-Your-Own Bloody Mary Bar, noon to 4 p.m., except holidays.
PUNTA GORDA
Burg’r Bar ($$, O), 941-655-8050, 317 Tamiami Trail, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day but Monday, when they’re closed.
Elena’s Restaurant ($-$$), 941-575-1888, 615 Cross Street (behind Starbucks), 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day, for a good old-fashioned diner breakfast.
F.M. Don’s ($$, O), 941-637-8800, 201 W. Marion Avenue (Sunloft Center), 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Live music and gourmet brunch from chef/owner Keith Meyer.
Harbor Social ($$, O), 941-246-2703, 212 W. Marion Avenue, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, with $6 Bloody Mary bar and Mimosas until 1 p.m.
John Ski’s House of Breakfast & Lunch ($-$$), 941-347-7645, 502 King Street, Suite A (next to Gatorz Downtown), 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Punta Gorda’s award-winning best breakfasts and brunches.
Leroy’s Southern Kitchen & Bar ($$, O), 941-505-2489, 201 W. Marion Avenue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You’ll be right back on Granny’s porch, eating everything from biscuits ‘n’ gravy and chicken ‘n’ waffles to Georgia Peach Pancakes and Fried Catfish and Grits.
StingRays Bar & Grill ($), 941-577-6290, 10175 Tamiami Trail, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Full bar for your Bloody and the best prices in town.
Village Fish Market ($$, O), 941-639-7959, Fishermen’s Village, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday to Saturday, all the way to noon on Sundays. Breakfast on the waterfront, with favorites from bagels and biscuits to Bennies.
VENICE NORTHBOUND
Food + Beer ($-$$, O), coming soon to 301 Tamiami Trail South, Venice (former Clock Restaurant), and now at 4808 14th Street West, Bradenton (941-751-2675); 6528 Superior Avenue, Gulf Gate, Sarasota (941-952-3361); and 5446 Fruitville Road, Sarasota (941-444-7823). Brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with bottomless Mimosa bar on Sunday and unique brunchables like the Pot Roast Bennie, Breakfast Poutine and Chicken ‘n’ Red Velvet Waffle.
Patches Family Restaurant ($-$$, O), 941-484-6713, 501 E. Venice Avenue. Serving home-cooked breakfast all day, every day for over 35 years, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Prime Serious Steak ($$), 941-837-8325, 133 Tamiami Trail South, Venice. Sunday Burger Brunch with Build-Your-Own Bloody Mary Bar, noon to 4 p.m., except holidays.
Seed & Bean Market ($$, O), 941-220-3234, 116 W. Venice Avenue, Venice, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Great food, live music, stuffed French toast and bottomless Mimosas at the Island’s first cannabis café.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside dining available = O.
