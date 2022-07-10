Even in the early days of his career at the Daily Planet, Clark Kent already had a knack for transforming his entire look to fit the occasion. He had his signature professional look for the office, and he had more form-fitting attire for those on-the-go adventures.
Clark Kent even took great care in accessorizing — selectively wearing his glasses in certain scenarios and opting to use his X-ray vision at other times.
While he felt comfortable wearing blue tights regularly when he was in the role of Superman, our local Kids Thrive moms would prefer more variety in their wardrobes, especially in the different roles they play.
This is where you can be a sidekick to a superhero.
From Monday through Aug. 12, United Way of Charlotte County and Women United are collecting new and gently used women’s clothing for the Kids Thrive Circle of Parents. The donated items will be on display for our moms to choose from at the second annual Fashionista Friday.
These Super Moms are the real heroes, working diligently to be the best parents they can be while overcoming obstacles related to substance use, pregnancy and raising young children.
Fashionista Friday was a hit in 2021. When UWCC announced that we were bringing it back for a second year, one mom told us, “It helped so much last year and I’m so looking forward to it again this year!!”
Another mom shared, “I am so grateful for this opportunity. The last event was incredible, and I learned a lot.”
Just like Clark Kent, there are different roles that these women play, and we need your help gathering clothes for a variety of occasions. One of the moms explained, “This time I am looking for interview outfits, and tips, also a date night outfit, and an everyday outfit.”
Women United’s Fashionista Friday Committee, Belinda Campbell, Julie Price, Micky Gann and Vicki Vertich, have organized an event that will provide the moms with hair and makeup tips. But the fashion is truly where it’s at!
UWCC and Women United are requesting new and gently used donations of clothing styles geared for women aged 30 and younger. Pieces can be business casual, casual dresses, jeans, shorts or athletic wear. All sizes are welcome. All gently used items should be freshly washed (and still on the hanger, if possible). We are not collecting accessories, shoes or handbags for this event, but bring on the clothes!
As a sidekick to a Super Mom, you can share the pieces to your favorite crime-fighting outfit or what you wear to your day job at the Daily Planet. Regardless of what style you donate, it is sure to strengthen the morale of even the mightiest of moms.
Donations can be dropped off from Monday through Aug. 12 at the UWCC office, 17831 Murdock Circle, Suite A, Port Charlotte or at Pomegranate & Fig Boutique, 208 Tamiami Trail, #111, Punta Gorda.
Women United members are a passionate group of women who are dedicated to serving our community. Their mission is empowering the women of Charlotte County in the areas of education, financial stability and wellness. If you would like to learn more about why you should consider joining Women United, visit www.unitedwayccfl.org/women-united.
