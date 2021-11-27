Five hundred twenty-five thousand six hundred minutes.
This is how a year is calculated in the Broadway musical "Rent." The song “Seasons of Love” also gives daylights, sunsets, midnights and cups of coffee as alternate ways to measure a year. (Personally, I’m not sure I want to know how many cups of coffee I’ve consumed in the past 12 months…)
In Charlotte County, we could measure this year in all those ways and more. Perhaps it wasn’t as “unprecedented” as 2020, but it had its unique qualities. United Way of Charlotte County was fortunate to receive full financial support from the community to meet and exceed our goals this past year. The support from our donors, like a thread in a beautiful tapestry, was woven together with a thousand fibers connecting our community.
Each year on Giving Tuesday, we ask for your continued support. In preparing for this Giving Tuesday, which falls on Nov. 30, we thought back on your previous generosity and the impact it had, and we asked ourselves how do you measure a year?
We can measure the 800 households who received rent, mortgage and utility assistance through Season of Sharing. For families who live paycheck to paycheck, the COVID-19 pandemic had a ripple effect on their finances that left many teetering on the brink of homelessness. When we fill in the gap for one month, many families are able to regain their financial foothold without missing a beat.
We can measure the 10 babies who were born substance exposed between April and September 2021. Through your support and the amazing work of Kids Thrive, none of these babies required admission to the neonatal intensive care unit due to withdrawal symptoms after birth. Kids Thrive provides families support to be successful in raising healthy children, and our local donors helped to make this possible for another year.
We can measure the 1,800 Kindergarten Readiness Bags that our staff and volunteers stuffed and distributed to preschool-age children in Charlotte County. Parents and caregivers were encouraged to use the materials in these bags to engage their children in fun learning experiences to help better prepare them for their upcoming educational journey.
We can measure the 49 chronically homeless adults who were served with comprehensive medical/mental health care, housing case management, financial assistance and support in applying for disability (SSI) benefits. Without connections to the right types of care, those experiencing chronic homelessness will continue to cycle in and out of the hospital emergency rooms, inpatient beds, detox program, jail, prison and crisis unit, all with a high public and personal expense.
These are just a few of the impacts we can measure now, but there are also impacts that are planted for a future harvest. United Way of Charlotte County uses donor funds to tackle big issues that require long-term solutions. We are proud to share examples of the past year’s successes, but the true measure of change is the future success of our children, our families and our community as we unite to make measurable impacts for the years ahead.
One moment of compassion and generosity makes it possible for anyone in our community to recover from a crisis, rebuild what was lost and to reimagine a new kind of future in 2022. We hope that once again you will help us reach our goals and our vision of a community united where collectively we help families reach their full potential! We encourage you to donate online on Giving Tuesday at www.unitedwayccfl.org/giving-tuesday. Thank you in advance for your generosity. We look forward to measuring next year in smiles shared, hope restored and families transformed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.