What if you could go back in time and meet Fleetwood Mac — Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood — when they were teenagers? Only they would already know and perform some of the huge hits that made them one of the most popular rock groups of the ’70s and ’80s.
Wouldn’t that be cool?
Well, you can travel back in time at 7 p.m. Jan. 31 at Charlotte Harbor Convention Center and hear Sweet Fleet — a group of very young people who fell in love with Fleetwood Mac and can do a dang good job of performing their sound on stage.
The group, which ranges in age from 16 to 21, hails from Englewood, Sarasota and Bradenton.
So, why Fleetwood Mac, I asked.
“My Dad is a music teacher who put us all together and I had been playing Fleetwood Mac songs on my keys since I was 15,” said keyboardist and singer Grace Burke.
Eighteen-year-old Burke, like most of the band, enjoys the older music. As a matter of fact, when you ask her who she likes today she has a hard time coming up with anything after Big Thief and Fleet Foxes — two rather obscure bands.
Her lead guitarist and vocalist Gannon Torrella, 20, said he enjoys Red Hot Chili Peppers and John Mayer. “I lean toward the bluesy, jazzy music,” he said.
But they both love Fleetwood Mac — so much that Torrella drove two hours for weeks to practice with the band and was proud to say “I never missed a practice.” He can even tell you what kind of guitar is used on most of Mac’s songs.
Other band members include Joey Worth, 21, on bass guitar; Sylvan Nadel, drums and lead vocalist Alyssa Dodge, 16, who may remind you of a young Christine McVie or Nicks.
The band has played several engagements throughout the area but none more enthusiastically embraced than a recent gig at Englewoods on Dearborn.
“They said we were the first band to sell out the place,” Burke said. “They told us they turned away 300 people.”
The four oldest members of the band first got together in June, 2020. The lead vocalist’s job was a revolving door for a while until they took a chance on Dodge.
“She was only 15 the first time we met her, but she has really gained confidence and is coming on strong,” Burke said.
Torrella and Burke said they were comfortable just playing Fleetwood Mac songs now but they write original stuff and one day figure they’ll branch out.
For now, the ’70s and ’80s music suits them fine and they’re anxious to play a large venue like the Convention Center.
Tickets are only $25 for the show.
These young people (I have a hard time not calling them kids) are pure professionals and they’ve worked hard at their craft. I think anyone who goes to the show will have a great time.
