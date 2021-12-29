When Port Charlotte senior Kiley (not her real name), was in eighth grade, her grades were dropping, she was hanging out with the wrong friends, and her parents were struggling to pay the bills and to manage her three younger siblings.
Then her parents learned about a mentoring program called Take Stock In Children.
Take Stock in Children is just one of the programs managed by Charlotte Local Education Foundation. Working alongside Charlotte County Public Schools with volunteers, donors, and businesses together they support excellence in education, and enhance opportunities for students.
What that means for Kiley is that she becomes part of a statewide initiative that provides mentoring, scholarships, and hope for low-income academically qualified students.
Through this innovative multiyear program, Kiley was paired with a mentor who has been with her since spring semester of her eighth-grade year.
By meeting the requirements of the program, Kiley will graduate with honors this May and earn a two-year scholarship to attend one of Florida’s public colleges, where she intends to pursue a nursing degree.
In addition to the Take Stock mentoring program, CLEF hosts the annual Golden Apple Award program, which honors classroom teachers and school support personnel who have demonstrated a superior capacity to inspire students and have made exceptional contributions to Charlotte County Public Schools.
The Golden Apple Award Banquet is held in January each year.
CLEF also administrates the Max R. Farrell Scholarship Fund. Established in 2019 to assist well-deserving students overcome financial barriers so they can attend Charlotte Technical College. In the two years of the Farrell Scholarship Program, 108 students have been awarded more than $100,000 in scholarships.
These students are pursuing technical training for jobs that are in high demand in areas such as construction, nursing, EMT, heating, air conditioning, auto service and more.
Teachers in the district can also take advantage of CLEF’s Teacher Supply Depot. The depot is a partnership with area businesses that provides back to school supplies for students in need and helps relieve the burden many teachers feel to adequately supply their classrooms.
Teachers can visit the depot for free supplies to supplement what’s needed in the classroom and help their students learn.
CLEF has been supporting Charlotte County Schools since 1989.
The foundation has no automatic funding source that guarantees all of these programs will continue each year. The budget is totally dependent on the generosity of donors, grants, and other fundraising events.
Volunteers graciously provide their time and talent in order to keep the programs moving forward.
CLEF operates out of a small office at Charlotte Technical College. That relatively low overhead allows a high percentage of monies raised to go directly to the programs that support teachers and students.
Mentors and volunteers are needed. If you are in a position to help the Charlotte Local Education Foundation mentor a student in need, support excellence in education, or provide scholarships, we’d love to speak with you!
Please contact us for more information. Visit charlotteschoolfoundation.org, call 941-255-7500, or email Executive Director Sara Wierhake at sara@yourcharlotteschools.net.
