Founded in 2004, TEAM Punta Gorda is a volunteer-driven organization whose mission is to make the greater Punta Gorda area a better place to live, work, and play. TEAM volunteers continue to work diligently to fulfill that mission.
Punta Gorda City Council member and former Mayor Nancy Prafke explains, “TEAM gets things done. This group of volunteers rolls up their sleeves and focuses on projects that impact the quality of life in our community. Their love for our city and the passion their volunteers display is inspiring.”
The tradition of community involvement and collaboration is fundamental to TEAM’s approach. CEO Nancy Johnson further explains: “Successful community projects promote community building. Our success is due in large measure to volunteers who have generously contributed their talent and time, and to the collaborative partnerships we enjoy with the city and other community nonprofits. We are indebted to TEAM’s sponsors and donors who help fund those projects.”
TEAM volunteers have undertaken numerous initiatives to better our community. Details on the ongoing projects highlighted here can be found at www.teampuntagorda.org:
Community and School Gardens – TEAM volunteers provide guidance and help construct garden plots in local schools and throughout the community, including the organic garden at the Punta Gorda History Park.
Paint Your Heart Out – Partnering with local contractors and nonprofits, volunteers help refurbish homes in the community for deserving families and veterans in need of a helping hand.
Punta Gorda in Bloom – In partnership with the PGI Green Thumbs, TEAM volunteers assist with the installation of flowering planters in the downtown Punta Gorda area. The first phase of the project along Taylor Street near the County Courthouse has garnered rave reviews.
TEAM Builds – In cooperation with Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity, TEAM volunteers help build new homes for Habitat families.
Free Loaner Bicycles – For more than a decade, the city of Punta Gorda and TEAM collaborate to provide free bicycles at four Punta Gorda locations. In 2019, the bikes were used by more than 6,600 riders.
Sweat Projects – TEAM volunteers sign up for some of the less-than-glamorous jobs in our community such as installing street pavers, planting trees, cleaning up storm debris, restocking local food banks and providing touch-up paint where needed.
City Master Plan – TEAM supported the city of Punta Gorda by educating the public about the 2019 Citywide Master Plan. This included sponsoring a community event, “Journey to the Future,” which featured speakers with special talents in urban design. TEAM also provided support for the community input portion of the planning process and intends to be involved in its implementation.
There are many ways to become part of TEAM. Learn more by signing up to receive TEAM Talk, our e-newsletter. Click on “Stay Informed” at the bottom of www.teampuntagorda.org; or reach out to TEAM at 941-637-8326 or team@teampuntagorda.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.