Punta Gorda's Gussie Baker is a treasure trove of information.
She's been around a while and she keeps track of the city's history and what went on before so many of us moved to Southwest Florida. She brought me a packet of good stuff the other day — old photos, news clippings and handwritten notes — all detailing stuff that happened in and around Punta Gorda in the past 100 years or so.
Some of it was so interesting I figured even the readers in Englewood and North Port might want to hear about it.
For instance, have you ever heard of the devilfish?
An article from the 125th anniversary edition of The Herald, reprinting excerpts from a manuscript by Christopher Meyers of Valdosta State University, was all about Theodore Roosevelt hunting the devilfish in the waters just off and around Punta Gorda.
To me, the name devilfish sounds pretty intimidating. I had never heard of devilfish.
Roosevelt, who had quite a reputation as a hunter — going to Africa even to bring home some big game (shame on him) — was never known as a fisherman according to Meyers. But, the idea of catching a devilfish lured the former president to Punta Gorda in 1917.
He enlisted Russell J. Coles, called the "king of devil-fishermen," to take him out in search of the huge fish. Devilfish grew to enormous size and were rumored to be able to swamp a good-size boat, according to the article. And, also according to the article, they were said to be one of the most difficult fish to kill.
Coles wrote about devilfish in an article for the American Museum Journal. In it he said he decided to carefully plan an expedition to track and catch the creature — which he said could be as wide/long as 25 feet. His studies, he said, revealed both sharks and devilfish keep fighting long after their brain and heart have been pierced by a lance or bullet.
To kill a devilfish, he custom made his own lance that had a square cutting edge and was about three times heavier than a whale lance.
Sounds pretty scary, huh?
Well, obviously the devilfish Roosevelt was able to catch were bigger than most of them we see today — although I am sure there are exceptions lurking in deep waters of the Gulf.
And, just in case you're wondering, what was called the devilfish back in Roosevelt's day is actually a manta ray, Manta birostris. And some of them were quite large. The article has a picture of Roosevelt posing with his catch, taken in Charlotte Harbor, which looks to have span of about 9 feet or more.
Roosevelt hung around Punta Gorda for a while as his health began to decline. He was often seen downtown and the packet Gussie left for me had a photo of him in a convertible with other men who were not identified. Roosevelt died in 1919.
The story was just another example of the wonderful history of our area. Gussie also brought me stories about pirate treasure, Ponce de Leon and other cool stuff. Maybe I'll write about that some day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.