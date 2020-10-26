Hello, Charlotte County! This is the first of what will be a monthly column covering the activities of History Services while also sharing information about Charlotte County’s long and interesting past.
So, who are we and what do we do? Part of the Libraries and History Division -- headquartered at Mid-County Regional Library in Port Charlotte -- History Services is dedicated to bringing a wide array of outreach opportunities to the community through programs, events and exhibits while also preserving Charlotte County’s rich historical resources.
Currently, all History Services programming is being held virtually through the Libraries and History Facebook page. Don’t have Facebook? You can still follow us! All our videos are also posted to the Libraries and History Adult Services page, which can be found on the library catalog page under the “Programs and Services” tab.
Our current exhibit features digital reproductions of the 1859 Specimen Book of entomologist Charlotte Scarbrough Taylor and is on display at all library locations through December. A centennial-themed exhibit will take its place beginning in January 2021. Mrs. Taylor’s original specimen book, along with many other artifacts, are housed in the Charlotte County Archives, located in Englewood Charlotte and Punta Gorda Charlotte Libraries.
While not accessible to the public, the material housed within are available for research purposes and will be highlighted in an upcoming video tour of both facilities.
Now it’s time to meet the staff of History Services! Archivist Samuel Alexander joined History Services in November 2019, after graduating with a Master of Library and Information Science from the University of South Carolina in 2018. Samuel’s work includes describing materials in the archives; updating the archival database; fulfilling patron research requests; preserving the historical collections; improving the archives and himself to meet the latest professional standards of the field, which includes taking an active part in the Society of American Archivists as a steering member in its Local Government Records Section, and striving for certificates to benefit the archives.
Program Coordinator Crystal Diff has been the program coordinator for History Services for over six years and works to share our vibrant local history with the public in meaningful and interactive ways. Although communicating virtually right now, you can normally find Crystal out in community libraries, parks, schools, cemeteries, and meeting centers presenting programs, exhibits, and activities for all ages.
Crystal has also spearheaded self-guided tours and programs, including History Quest, which involves geocaching and questing at historic sites across Charlotte County. Her upcoming projects include the preparation of seasonal craft kits, moderating the Fringe Paranormal discussion group, and designing and gathering material for the upcoming centennial exhibit “Telling Your Story: History in the Parks.”
Assistant Joe Guerzo joined History Services in 2016, having received his B.A. in U.S. History from SUNY Buffalo in 1995 and previously working for the University of Georgia and the Atlanta Braves Museum and Hall of Fame. In addition to assisting the other History Services staff, Joe started the Charlotte County Oral History Program in 2017.
Since then, he has conducted around 50 interviews with long-time county residents, including retired Judges Wayne Woodard and Ken Haymans, former Supervisor of Elections Judy Anderson, and former County Tax Collector Vic Desguin. In the last year, Joe expanded the program to include a monthly oral history interview in front of a live audience and led an instructional program for the public called “How to Record a Family Oral History.”
Historian Dr. Jennifer Zoebelein joined History Services in November 2019, following the completion of her Ph.D. in 2018 and work at the National WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City. A native of Long Island and very passionate about history, Jennifer is the supervisor for History Services, overseeing all programs, exhibits and archive collections. Having participated in the 150th anniversary of the Civil War as a National Park Service ranger in 2011 and the 100th anniversary of World War I in 2017–2018, Jennifer is excited to be a part of Charlotte County’s upcoming centennial and hopes that you will join her and the History Services staff in commemorating this historic event.
