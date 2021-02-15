The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce is a family, above all else. We encourage networking between members and reach out to everyone in the “family” to assist in any aspect of business that we can.
Our most recent Business and Economic Development meeting generated some very interesting and thought-provoking conversations. Florida now leads all other states as the place to relocate your business and retire. Our income-tax-free environment, weather and proximity to great entertainment (sports, live music or festivals) are the leading drivers in the decision-making of those moving here.
We, in Charlotte County, are perfectly placed between two very highly-ranked destinations — Fort Myers and Sarasota. When visitors see what we have to offer, they very often have an instant love affair. Ironically, after Florida, Colorado placed second. Now there is a juxtaposition! But remember, Colorado is often a favorite relocation state for Californians.
We have ourselves witnessed a shift in informational requests, which for many years centered around New York, Illinois and Michigan. Those three states accounted for over 50% of inquiries into our office. Now, we too have seen a shift, along with our partners at the Charlotte County Economic Development Office. California has reached No. 3 in our list, preceded by Texas and Indiana. New York is currently holding on to the fourth spot, with Ohio, Michigan and Kentucky following on from there.
These seven states represent over 65% of relocation and visitor information requested through our office. The variance in this information is critical to our future. California is the largest state, seeing the largest outbound migration of residents. As they move inland to Texas, Texans are looking to move further East to Florida.
All of this information helps the Chambers, Economic Development Offices and Tourism Offices decide where dollars should be spent to attract new businesses, residents and visitors to our area — and, perhaps what is more important, what types of business should we be encouraging? Despite the ravages of 2020, our local members, for the most part, seem to be weathering the storm well. In many cases, it is the job market that is making our current situation rougher than COVID-19 itself.
We hear of businesses wanting to open or re-open a second location, but are fearful of getting staff to work it. Personally, I see two sectors in our local market that need all of our focus — retail (mom and pop stores) and our nonprofits, without whom our community would simply not be the same. Both of these sectors are well represented in the Punta Gorda Chamber and, from them, I hear of their concerns.
Although not every retailer or nonprofit is experiencing hardship, it is not hard to feel the pain that many are experiencing. It is so much more convenient to shop online for most of us. It is so easy to forget to support a nonprofit when their event(s) are canceled due to COVID-19. Please, as readers, please try and do your part to get all sectors of our economy back on track. Many of our retailing and nonprofit members have changed their ways of doing business, some offering home delivery and curbside pick-up. We invite you all to scan our member guide and you’ll find all of great members who would appreciate a boost at this time of year. A little loving goes a long way.
Our February business networking is all in place. Our COVID-19 protocols remain in place. We only allow up to 50 masked participants and an RSVP to 941-639-3720 is essential, 48 hours prior to the date. Tonight, our Business After Hours will be hosted at Illusions Salon and Spa, 115 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. The event will be outdoors in their parking lot and again attendance is free, thanks to their generous hospitality. For this event, please bring along a gift to promote your business in the drawing.
At 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 24, we visit the new Harbor Social, for our February Networking Luncheon. Cost to attend the lunch is $20, payable in advance by calling us on 941-639-3720.
If you have any questions about our city, please do not hesitate to call us. We are here to help.
