I’ll start this column with a thank you to voters of Charlotte County. By passing the 1% Sales Tax, you have given city and county staff a multitude of new and continuing projects to work on, and we are up for the challenge. We look forward to showing the results of these projects to our residents.
As you may recall, City Council put together a Sales Tax Committee that represented a cross section of stakeholders to vet and rank each of the projects. City Council then carefully considered the suggestions of the committee and finalized the list, allocating dollars as tier one or tier two. If sales tax collections come in higher than expected, the tier two projects will receive funding.
Prioritization of the sales tax projects in terms of what year they are started or continued is done by City Council. The Council can change the order of the projects if circumstances warrant, but they don’t change the actual project list once it has been voted on by residents of Charlotte County.
The list of 2021 projects includes a mix of continuing and new initiatives. The historic City Hall preservation project receives an allocation to move the project forward. Much needed improvements in lighting, sidewalk connections, and drainage are slated to occur in the Historic District. Two key safety projects, the Henry Street crosswalk and Henry Street sidewalk, are a priority to enhance the walk ability of the neighborhood.
Americans with Disability Act projects will receive funding throughout the city, with improvements to trail access specifically at Nature Park being a primary focus in fiscal year (FY) 2021. Work will continue on Boca Grande/Corto Andra area of Punta Gorda on drainage conditions. This has been a multi-year project that is expected to be completed by the end of FY2022. Dollars are allocated to start the West Henry Campus project that will house the Peace River Wildlife Center and connect all the downtown attractions.
The other projects on the docket over the next six years will also greatly improve the safety of our residents, preserve historic assets, and benefit quality of life. The public safety building will get an addition to better serve the needs of both police and fire. US 17 and Shreve Street Complete Streets projects will add additional sidewalks and other safety features. An assessment and renovation of the Freeman House and improvements to the Bayfront Activity Center will help preserve these assets into the future.
At this point, I should probably wrap up this column and get to the real work of making these projects happen, but not before I congratulate Lynne Matthews, our new Mayor; Debby Carey, our new Vice-Mayor; and Jaha Cummings on their unopposed election wins for their respective districts.
Their dedication to the residents of Punta Gorda is admirable and they, too, have a full slate of work in front of them. Once again, thank you. Great things happen when they are in alignment with the vision and values of the community.
Greg Murray is the Punta Gorda city manager.
