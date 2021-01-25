Our 2021 Member and Visitors’ Guide are now available for distribution. Delivered to our offices on Jan. 16, more than 2,000 of them flew off the tables during last weekend’s Sullivan Street Arts and Craft Fair. If you are members and would like a supply for your business, please call us on 941-639-3720. Alternatively, you can swing by the office and pick them up in person.
Currently the offices are open to the public 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, moving to 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Feb. 1. Brand new for 2021, there is now a link to the guide, to view it electronically on our website. As a flipbook, you may view the complete guide at www.puntagordachamber.com clicking the link to the guide in the top right-hand corner of the homepage. This guide is your guide to what our community has to offer, along with a listing of our members, listed by category, so that you can always know the company you are doing business with is a Chamber and community partner, endorsed by us.
I would like to extend a special thank you to the entire production team at Sun Coast Media Group for an excellent job, to all the advertisers, contributors and especially Hazel Klossner in our offices for hours of work to ensure the best accuracy of information. Having the flipbook will allow for intermittent updates to the online guide, that will include new members who join after the edition print date. I am sure that this page on our site will rapidly become one of the most viewed and used, in order to reach our member businesses, encouraging even more connectivity with our local business community.
We are very pleased to present the annual Mayor’s State of the City address, which will be delivered by Mayor Lynne Matthews at noon Wednesday at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, Punta Gorda. The cost to attend the luncheon is $20 and payable in advance by calling 941-639-3720. By using the event center, we are able to socially distance the tables. Masks must be worn when not seated at a table. This is a wonderful opportunity for our members to hear directly from the mayor, how we fared in 2020 and what is on the table to address in 2021. If you still wish to attend, you must call by 1 p.m. today 941-639-3720 subject to availability. Lunch choice is filet, salmon or vegetable mélange.
At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, we will be welcoming Coastal Expressions to the chamber family, by conducting their ribbon cutting. Coastal Expressions is located in the Bal Harbor Shopping Plaza at the intersection of Bal Harbor Boulevard and Aqui Esta Drive, in Punta Gorda Isles. It is a fabulous new addition to the store-mix in this plaza, offering coastal gifts, while being a wine and tapas bar at the same time. There is no better place to relax after a hard day, sipping wine and enjoying one of their charcuterie plates. To attend, please RSVP by Wednesday, at 941-639-3720. It is a great sign that ribbon cuttings are coming back onto our calendars. Last week, we cut the ribbons for the PG Social House, Room by Room Furnishings and Harbor Social, as we see the evolution of our downtown area.
This Friday, we will be hosting our annual Scottish-themed Laird’s Golf Challenge at Paradise Golf Course. We are currently seeking the last few stragglers to come and join us. It’s a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Included will be your golf cart, light lunch, 12 holes on the newly-renovated course and after match supper, prizes galore and a lot of fun. The cost is $175 for a foursome or $50 as an individual (and we’ll create a team for you). I have the pleasure of going out to the course recently and reviewing the shenanigans that are being prepared for you. Gettel of Charlotte County is also once again offering a Buick Enclave as a hole-in-one prize, for a lucky winner. For non-golfers, you may still join in the fun with a non-golfers' putting contest and longest drive from the range. Call us at 941-639 -3720 to get your teams registered before 2 p.m. Wednesday.
John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com. Charlotte Sun is a proud Platinum sponsor of this Chamber.
