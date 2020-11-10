Good day to all and don’t forget, today is Veterans Day! Did you know the northbound Barron Collier and southbound Albert Gilchrist bridges connecting Punta Gorda and Charlotte Harbor are the third and fourth at that site? Construction of the first bridge began in 1916 to entice planners of a new highway from Tampa to Miami (Tamiami Trail) to not follow the initial inland route, which avoided the lower Peace and Caloosahatchee Rivers’ wide expanses. Bonds were issued locally for $200,000 to finance the bridge with no state or federal help.
By the time work began though, the original plan to construct it of wood had been abandoned since Germany’s involvement in World War I severely restricted the supply of creosote needed for waterproofing, so a reinforced concrete structure was envisioned. The war continued to plague construction, which actually ceased due to significant increases in the price of cement and steel, after completion of just the midpoint handcranked swing span.
It did not resume until 1920 and then only due to the persistence of local businessman and engineer William Whitten. He advanced considerable personal funds and supervised construction when the DeSoto County commission diverted money to construction of a new courthouse in Arcadia. The bridge was then completed in less than two years, with dedication on July 4, 1921.
About a mile-long, the structure ran from Sandy Point on the Charlotte Harbor side, where Live Oak Point Park is today, to Nesbit Street where the Laishley Park fishing pier is today. It’s estimated around 6,000 people attended the opening celebration. Unfortunately, six years of intermittent construction was not the bridge’s only problem.
Designed in 1915 when horse and buggy was the principle means of transportation, with a span of only 14½ feet, it was barely wide enough for two automobiles to pass. A more serious problem though, resulted from the use of beach sand and bay water for the concrete. Residual salt in the mixture soon caused reinforcing rods to deteriorate and large sections of concrete fell away. That and increased automobile traffic due to completion of the Tamiami Trail in 1928 led to calls for a new bridge, more on that in my next column.
Unfortunately, photographs of the bridge can no longer be viewed by visiting Charlotte County History Collections online, since the site has been deactivated. Hopefully, it will be up and running again soon.
Luckily though, aerial photos are available on the Punta Gorda History Center’s website. Just search for bridges. It is image 2015-003-011 c 874.
"Did You Know" appears, typically, every other Wednesday, courtesy of the Sun Newspaper and the official Charlotte County Historical Center Society.
We are always looking for volunteers and interested individuals to serve as board members. If you believe our area’s history is as important as we do, please visit us at www.ccHistoricalCenterSociety.org or at Charlotte County’s website and search for the official Charlotte County Historical Center Society, or call 941-613-3228 for more information.
