Roughly a year and a month ago, local restaurants closed their dining rooms. A few failed to reopen. Some gamely persisted with takeout only.
Regulars fretted that their favorites would never, ever return.
They were sometimes wrong.
THE PERFECT COMEBACK
Chef/owner Jeanie Roland had always insisted, of her and husband James’ The Perfect Caper, “We aren’t reopening until we feel it is safe for our staff and customers, and will follow the original CDC guidelines. We are thinking mid-June or July.”
That was May 2020. After a trial dine-in reopening in September, the Caper’s dining room slammed shut again before Thanksgiving, then continued meal-kit takeout only.
At the time, the Rolands posted: “With the ongoing COVID concern in our area and the uncertainty that this crisis presents, we have had to make a difficult decision and pause The Perfect Caper for all indoor dining. This was a difficult decision but one that needed to be made in an effort to keep our staff and our community safe ... We will reopen the Caper when it is safe and we can all comfortably enjoy our space together.”
Note that key word — “pause” — as in, NOT throw in the towel and close down.
Not everybody paid careful attention to the post. Or memories were short.
This March, a twitchy rumor mill began spitting out false bulletins that the Rolands’ Ella’s Food & Drink in Westerly, Rhode Island, and the Caper were closing for good.
Jeanie shot back: “When they STOP talking, we worry! We have been in the process of ‘closing’ for 20 years.”
She reiterated her rationale: “We closed to let our employees get vaccinated. ... We believe so much in the protection of our staff, customers and ourselves that we closed both places, since running a viable business safely was not possible. Now that we are all getting vaccinated, we can open safely around Easter.”
The Caper might have missed its March 20-year anniversary, but it reopened its doors to adoring fans two weekends after Easter.
There’s plenty to celebrate.
The menu still features old faves like the mussels that beat Bobby Flay, Shrimp and Grits, A Warm Goat, Duck à Deux Façons, and Momma’s Chicken. Now it’s enhanced with comfort food touches and new items like the Salmon Tartare hors d’oeuvre, which slyly lightens sushi by replacing sticky rice and seaweed with a paper-thin, savory, nori-spiced rice crisp.
Like other restaurants with a bad rap for priciness, the Caper now meets customers halfway with a list of lower-priced, moderately sized à la carte proteins-plus-sauce, to mix and match with each other and with all-purpose sides like cheesy grits and veggies. No compromises on quality, more breathing room on prices.
Over the coming weeks, look for Caper Classic Specials from the last 20 years, culled from menus that the Rolands saved all the way back to their original Orange House location. Given today’s soaring cost of goods, let’s not expect them to roll back prices 20 years.
The Caper’s vaxed-up staff wears two masks each; they and customers are temp-checked; and each table provides a disposable baggie for the mask that diners put back on while walking around. Social-distance reminders dot the floor. Booths are safely separated, but mirrors lend an illusion of airiness.
We dare you. Just try to find a safer place to dine.
The Perfect Caper ($$-$$$, M), 941-505-9009, 121 E. Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda, is open Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday 4 to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 4 to 10 p.m. Closed Monday and Tuesday.
EVENT ELEMENTS GROWS
A whole new cast’s in the kitchen (for now) at La Fiorentina, Nick and Sue Randall’s sister restaurant to Village Fish Market.
As Event Elements Catering’s Kathy Paradise once said, “Because we all went through Hurricane Charley, our community is stronger. We know, in this community, that we have to do it ourselves.”
Jeff and Kathy Paradise are building even more community at La Fiorentina, where Chef John Ellis, former exec at the Wyvern’s 88 Keys Florida, has joined them.
It’s another major crossroads on their bumpy road to a permanent home for Event Elements.
When nine major events canceled in spring 2020, the couple downshifted to once-a-week chef-prepared meal pickups and deliveries.
Then the church whose kitchen they’d been using shut down.
After the Paradises spent two incomeless weeks seeking a new kitchen, Lisa Blanchard offered them hers at Punta Gorda’s temporarily closed Orange House Wine Bar, where they continued after Danielle and Christian Mortimore established their second Los Dos Cristianos Coffee Shop there.
But, Kathy said, “We really needed more kitchen space to do catering events. When you’re cooking for more than 100 people, you need ovens, walk-in coolers and dish machines.”
Sue Randall to the rescue.
Sue said, “I knew they were looking (for more space), and (Kathy) messaged me to see if I would be interested. As we weren’t using the kitchen, it made sense.”
Meanwhile, the Randalls will one day renovate and reopen La Fiorentina with a new bar.
Event Elements ($$, M), 941-268-5801, now at La Fiorentina, 10361 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, has dinners for free pickup or delivery every Wednesday. Menu posted on Facebook @EventElementschef the weekend before, for orders placed by Tuesday at 10 p.m. Look for new Chef John specials.
PHO-NALLY OPEN
Now that its family staff has been vaccinated, Murdock’s Pho Charlotte is open for dine-in again.
Pho Charlotte ($-$$, M), 941-979-9689, 1225 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, is open Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
A LITTLE NOTE
Throughout the pandemic, Piccolo Italian Restaurant made good use of its vestigial drive-thru window, but now it’s open for dine-in, too.
Keeping in mind what “piccolo” means in Italian, be sure to reserve a spot in its small, but excellent dining room.
Piccolo ($$, O, M), 941-621-2200, 5354 Duncan Road, Punta Gorda (across from Peace River Seafood), is open Tuesday to Saturday 4 to 9 p.m. Reservations a must.
OFFSEASON SLOWDOWNS
It’s a scenario we can expect to see often this offseason: Eateries shifting to limited hours and taking unexpected understaffed breaks.
Taglio Cucina & Pizzeria Romana closed down for two weeks in Port Charlotte after surprise staffing shortages, then reopened for business Apr. 20, announcing they’d be closed Sundays and Mondays.
Owner Vito Recchia said, “The break was great. We are able to reignite and pick up where we left off.”
After Punta Gorda’s 40-year-old Village Fish Market closed temporarily in mid-April, co-owner Sue Randall echoed Recchia’s message.
“We will definitely be reopening,” she said. “We will regroup, recover from a very grueling season without enough staff and come back stronger than ever.”
