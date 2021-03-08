We just had confirmation that, during the first week of April, we have been successful in bringing our Wine & Jazz queen, Mindi Abair, back to our area for a series of small intimate gigs. Through all these difficult times, public events, especially those with live music, have been severely curtailed, but we have a plan to make the most of Mindi’s time in the area and to keep our guests safe.
Provisionally, on April 6, we’ll be hosting a Wine and Jazz afternoon (4 p.m. to 7 p.m.), featuring Mindi’s husband Eric, who will conduct a wine tasting event, followed by an hour set with Mindi and keyboards. Mindi will be presenting her brand-new album selection and highlighting music from it, to be heard for the first time “live” in our area. Your wine tasting will be accompanied by a decadent charcuterie plate, as you relax and enjoy the wine, music, ambiance and persona of Ms. Mindi Abair.
At the time of writing, the venue has yet to be confirmed though it will be outside and capacity will be limited to 100 people, seated at large tables, each hosting four people, to allow for social distancing. Then on April 7-8, Mindi will be hosting a Mindi Unplugged “Dinner with Mindi.” The restaurants are being confirmed as I write, but, since space will be limited, I wanted to let you know that there will be three separate opportunities to sit down, listen and eat along side our beloved guest.
By the time you read this column, ticket prices to each event should have been fixed, so call us on 941-639-3720 starting today to get more information and to get your tickets. Those who pre-purchased tickets to either November 2020’s Mindi event that was postponed or February 2021’s Wine & Jazz Festival will be able to cash their pre-paid tickets in against any or all of these three events. We are also working on an additional “meet’n’greet” opportunity – details to follow.
Thank you to Friendly Floors for immediately stepping up as a signature sponsor for all of these events. People like Marjorie Benson make doing these events such a pleasure. A fuller Wine & Jazz Festival, with full Mindi band, is also being planned for later this year. For those who have been craving our jazz festival, and missed the outdoor socialization, this is the perfect opportunity to savor. We love that we have been able to bring this to you and pull this off in such a short space of time.
Other upcoming events: Our March Sullivan Street Arts and Craft Fair will return this weekend, March 13-14 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days). Artisans from around the nation will be on site to show you their wares and this is a great opportunity to enjoy all things Punta Gorda. Tents will be socially-distanced and vendors all required to wear masks and have hand sanitizer on hand. Our attendees are encouraged to wear masks also, to keep everyone safe.
On April 10 on the Tiki Bar lawn of the Fourpoints by Sheraton, we are putting together a Pirates and Mermaids gathering, that includes Florida-based rum distillery tastings, costume contests and great live music from Jesse Rice, John Patti, Deb & the Dynamics and the Michael Haymans’ Band. Admission is free, but you can buy a four- or six-top stage-front table (for a family group in the same bubble) which includes table service direct to your table to avoid standing in lines and admission for each person to the rum alley tasting, where you get to sample 12 rum drinks from six different distilleries, all vying to get voted the Best Cocktail of the Day by you. To reserve your table, please call 941-639-3720 as space is very limited.
Our March business networking is all in place. Our COVID protocols remain in place. We only allow up to 50 masked participants and an RSVP to 941-639-3720 is essential, 48 hours prior to the date. Today’s luncheon at the new Harbor Social is sold out already. March’s Breakfast will take place on Wednesday at Nino’s Bakery, co-hosted by Jan and Dan Stuckey of the Archway Institute, starting at 7:15 a.m.
After Hours falls on March 16, starting at 5:30 p.m. and hosted by the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens on Riverside Drive and then our March luncheon will be March 24 starting at 12:30 p.m. at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club. Our guest speaker will be the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition. The first two events are free to attend as members. Guests are welcome to join us on a space available basis, to get to know who we are and what we do.
The luncheon is $20 per person and needs to be paid at the time of making your reservation by calling 941-639-3720.
If you have any questions about our city, please do not hesitate to call us. We are here to help.
John R. Wright is President of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.
Charlotte Sun is a proud Platinum sponsor of this Chamber.
