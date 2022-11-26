The hurricane blew a lot of leaves away from shrubs revealing hidden gems normally nestled out of sight. One of these oddities that has caught my eye is called the whisk fern.

This unusual native fern is also called the skeleton fork fern, noting its boney, leafless stems. Often found in the nooks and crannies of garden beds, the whisk fern may be overlooked in your own landscape, or mistaken for a random weed.


Ralph E. Mitchell is the director/horticulture agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@

charlottecountyfl.gov.

