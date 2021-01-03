John Hackworth is on vacation. We pulled this golden oldie column from 1998.
I have a story to tell you about Michael the male model.
Don't get the wrong impression. I don't hang out with male models, never even knew a male model before Memorial Day weekend and really am not that interested in male models of any kind.
Michael, however, is someone I'll remember for a long time — if for no other reason than we both hail from West (by God) Virginia.
My story starts long before Michael's timely entrance, however.
It's a story of greed, deception, turmoil and hardship.
It's a story about a vacation in Daytona Beach.
I never had much opportunity to form an impression of this East Coast haven for bikers, rude waitresses, mean beach vendors and nasty hotel managers.
It started when we checked into our nice oceanfront room at an inn whose name has something to do with the ocean. Well, the room was nice enough, but the air conditioner wasn't working.
It was a three-room suite, so when one of only two small air conditioners is out, it can get pretty hot — like 90 degrees.
Of course, I was told no refunds. This was after I was told to come get my own towels if I wanted them — we had three for seven people. That was after I had to pay a $5 deposit for each key, $5 for the phone and $5 for the toilet paper (well, I might be exaggerating on the toilet paper).
We decided to get out of there and have a nice meal.
The restaurant was crowded — no surprise there — so we checked in with the person at the front door and began to wait. We were first in line, so I wasn't too worried.
That was before I noticed three tables being snatched right under my nose by people sneaking in the back door. Then, when we finally got a table, a waitress took our drink order and disappeared. A half-hour later she showed back up and said she was going off duty.
The new waitress showed up 15 minutes — and two complaints — later. Meanwhile, our old waitress continued to take care of customers all around us. Am I being overly sensitive here? I think not.
Anyway, back to Michael.
It was the trip home when he came into the story.
We were flying down Interstate 4 when suddenly the car started doing the shimmy — that was a popular dance in the '60s. Then it went BAM! Flat tire.
There we were, off on the side of the road with a tire that looked like it had been through a shredder. And who stopped to help? A male model from Elkins, West Virginia, named Michael.
He did most of the work while I searched for parts. He would accept nothing but a drink of water for his bulldog who watched from his backseat. And it's not like this guy was having a good day himself.
While sitting inches from speeding trucks and changing our tire, he related to me the story of how he dressed like a knight the evening before and proposed to his girlfriend. She didn't accept.
Anyone with those kind of problems normally doesn't stop to help people change a tire. Actually, few people stop anymore to help you change a tire.
Thanks, Michael. Good luck with your career. Oh, and if that girlfriend lives in Daytona Beach, forget her.
