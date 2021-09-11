It was around 8:30 a.m. and I had my nose into my computer screen, probably working on the next day’s Viewpoint page.
I noticed some people gathering around a small television we had put on a wall in the newsroom. There were gasps.
I needed to check this out.
What I saw left me numb for answers. An airplane had slammed into one of the Twin Towers in New York. Smoke was pouring from near the top of the building.
My first reaction was “what numbskull couldn’t see that big building?”
One of our employees was suggesting it was intentional. I had my doubts.
Then, I was amazed to see another plane, a big passenger airliner, crash into the second tower.
All my doubts about intentional disappeared. Someone was attacking the U.S.A.
It seems like special reports were flashing onto TV screens every minute.
A third plane had been flown into the Pentagon. A fourth plane crashed in Pennsylvania.
President George W. Bush, who was in Sarasota to engage Booker Elementary students about literacy, jumped on Air Force One and began flying — to nowhere. The jet stayed in the air, not sure where it was safe to land.
Editors, reporters and copy desk staff met. We knew this might be the biggest story of our lifetime. We thought about how to get local reaction. We planned a special newspaper with a front page that I still believe is the best we ever produced.
But the enthusiasm for work was tempered as more and more reports of casualties came in. People were jumping from windows to a sure death as they chose to evade fires that had broken out in the 110-story towers.
And, when the towers eventually collapsed, firefighters and police were trapped along with hundreds of other victims. Ash and rubble roared through New York city streets, covering anyone within the clutches of this catastrophic deed.
In the days following this terrorist attack, the numbers began to add up. There were 2,977 killed. More than 25,000 were injured and the long-term health consequences for many others may never be known. Damage was estimated at $10 billion.
It was the deadliest terrorist attack in history.
But America came back strong.
We went after the al-Qaeda demons who planned the attack — finally tracking down the mastermind years later.
Grief poured from our hearts for the families who lost loved ones that day.
One World Trade Center was built and opened in 2014 on the site of the New York City tragedy. Other memorials — including the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York City, the Pentagon Memorial in Arlington, Virginia and the Flight 93 National Memorial at the Pennsylvania crash site — will keep the memories alive forever.
It took a historic tragedy to galvanize Americans’ resolve. We knew then we were one.
I would hope it never takes a tragedy like that to pull us together again. My prayer is that we never forget what Americans have endured, suffered and accomplished over more than 200 years as a nation. That we don’t let crazy social media stories, greed and jealousy ruin what hundreds of lives bought — a united nation determined to show the world you can’t mess with the U.S.
