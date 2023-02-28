Good day to all! Did you know this newspaper can trace its roots back to 1893? Several publishers gave the local newspaper business a shot early on, but Robert Kirby Seward began the one that “stuck.”
“Kirby,” born in Bartow, Florida, spent most of his early life in Pine Level, then the Manatee County seat, where his father practiced law. In 1891, around 18 years old, he started in the newspaper business as a printer for the Fort Meade Leader. Soon his boss expanded southward and began publishing the weekly Beacon, serving the Charlotte Harbor and Punta Gorda communities.
After the paper folded within a year, Seward traveled extensively, working for newspapers in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio and West Virginia. While he was gone, other entrepreneurs attempted weekly newspapers in the area, such as the South Florida Home and The Sub-Tropic; however, they were short-lived. So, when Seward returned to Punta Gorda, the field was wide open.
The Punta Gorda Herald’s first edition hit the streets on Friday, Feb. 17, 1893, published by R. K. Seward and G. W. Proctor, of whom little is known today. They adopted the motto, “In God We Trust” – All Others Cash. Their business office was on Marion Avenue, but the printing plant was located at the corner of Cross Street (U.S. 41 south) and Retta Esplanade across the alley from Gus Hart’s ship chandlery, now a vacant parcel across Retta from the Event Center.
Early issues touted the town’s phenomenal growth since 1887, noting 12 retail establishments, including two meat markets and two drug stores, a bank, a school, two churches, and two saloons serving 1,500 residents. In addition, there were five fish companies employing hundreds, an ice plant, three cigar factories, and the luxurious Hotel Punta Gorda, capable of accommodating up to 400 guests. The future was bright, but misfortune struck almost three years later in November 1895.
It was publication day and Seward had just completed the last batch of copy when he noticed the air thick with smoke. Hart’s chandlery, just feet away, was on fire. Despite valiant efforts, the fire spread to several buildings and the newspaper’s printing press was destroyed.
Although understandably discouraged and on the verge of calling it quits, friends and local businessmen, realizing the newspaper’s importance to the growing town, encouraged Kirby to persevere, extending credit for new type and a printing press, in addition to construction of a new building. Publication resumed within a few months and Seward’s fortunes improved, including marriage to Laura Wotitzky in 1899, daughter of Jacob, Punta Gorda’s first merchant.
Nonetheless, in 1901, Seward sold his newspaper to Adrian P. Jordan of Thomasville, Georgia and opened a dry goods store on Marion Avenue, proud that he’d not missed an issue since the fire. Kirby also served several terms on Punta Gorda’s City Council, as mayor, and as Chamber of Commerce president. He passed away in April 1951 and Laura in February 1960. Both are interred at Indian Springs Cemetery. Learn more about the Punta Gorda Herald in my next column.
Visit Charlotte County History Collections online to view photographs of Seward, Jordan, and early Herald buildings. Select “Library Catalog,” click on “Physical Items,” then “Archive Search.” Enter the subject of your search on the “Search” line. Visit the same site and select “History Exhibits” to find out what history related programs are offered.
Check out History Services’ yearlong project, “Telling Your Stories: History in the Parks.” It began in January 2021 with placement of the first interpretive sign “Charlotte Harbor Spa” at South County Regional Park. The last was dedicated Dec. 15, 2021 at Centennial Park featuring Florida postcards. All dedicated signs can be viewed at online library resources. Select “Programs and Services,” then “History Services” and “Virtual Programs.” Visit the same site and select “History Exhibits” to find out what history related programs and videos are available.
“Did You Know” appears, typically, every other Wednesday, courtesy of this newspaper and the Charlotte County Historical Society. The society’s mission is to advocate and support local history through education, initiatives, and projects in Charlotte County. We are also always looking for volunteers and interested individuals to serve as board members. If you believe our area’s history is as important as we do, please visit Charlotte County Historical Center Society online, or call 941-769-1270 for more information.
“Did You Know” appears every other Wednesday. The Charlotte County Historical Society’s mission is to advocate and support local history through education, initiatives and projects in Charlotte County. For more information, visit Charlotte County Historical Center Society online, or call 941-769-1270.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.