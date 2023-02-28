125Editors.jpg

This montage shows photos of the first three editors of the Punta Gorda Herald: Founder and first editor, Robert Kirby Seward; Adrian P. Jordan, second editor; and Paul K. Garrett, third editor.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHARLOTTE COUNTY HISTORICAL CENTER

Good day to all! Did you know this newspaper can trace its roots back to 1893? Several publishers gave the local newspaper business a shot early on, but Robert Kirby Seward began the one that “stuck.” 

“Kirby,” born in Bartow, Florida, spent most of his early life in Pine Level, then the Manatee County seat, where his father practiced law. In 1891, around 18 years old, he started in the newspaper business as a printer for the Fort Meade Leader. Soon his boss expanded southward and began publishing the weekly Beacon, serving the Charlotte Harbor and Punta Gorda communities.


